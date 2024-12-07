TFO BC Big Fly Rod Review: More Than Just a Musky Rod
I had specific expectations when I got this rod. It markets itself as a big streamer fly rod, and that's exactly how I planned to use it – throwing large squid-looking patterns for striped bass in Martha's Vineyard.
First Impressions
I took the TFO BC fly rod to the field behind my house to get some practice in. I was expecting a heavy casting rod, with a stiff tip and an extended butt that would make it bottom-heavy. I was using a small practice fly instead of the extra-large streamers the rod is built for, so I figured I would have to work extra hard to get it to load.
I'll cut to the chase: this rod exceeded my expectations and surprised me at every turn.
A Unique Grip
First off, the grip perplexed me. It has a cork-composite butt section that measures three and a half inches. As far as fly rod butts go, it is long. The upper handle is also extended longer than the typical grip. My first thought was, "Why is it longer? It looks like extra weight." It's not, or if it is, it isn't noticeable. What is noticeable is how much I like this grip configuration. The extended butt and longer grip give me more room to move my hand and manipulate my cast. Plus the lengthened butt gives me better leverage and less hand fatigue.
Versatility Beyond Big Streamers
The business end of the rod is not limited to only throwing big streamers. I know this is how TFO markets the rod, but if you limit it to only throwing large streamers, you are missing out, and really wasting a great rod.
The blank is lightweight, thin, and extra sensitive. It has very little wobble, so it tracks great. Even though it's a fast rod that makes throwing the big streamers easier, it can throw smaller flies just fine. I use mine to throw small crab and shrimp patterns when targeting redfish.
My Go-To 8 Weight
It's become my favorite 8 weight saltwater rod for stripers, redfish, snook, and albies. TFO really should market this rod different. I'm telling you here, the TFO BC Big Fly fly rod is too good of a rod to put limitations on. Spend one afternoon fishing this rod with this unique grip and exceptional casting blank, and you will see what I mean.
Try it for Yourself
Go to a fly shop and ask if you can cast one. As foreign as the handle looks and despite the marketing of the BC as a "Musky" rod, I think you will be surprised at what an all-around great rod it is. I don't consider mine a "specialty" rod anymore. It's usually the first rod I grab when I'm headed to the salt. KB
“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover
The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.