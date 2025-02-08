The Best EDC Small Knife for Fly Fishing? A Look at the CRKT Biwa.
I'm a big fan of carrying pocket knives. The motivation is part practicality and part pure enjoyment. A good pocket knife is functional art, a blend of design, history, and utility that gives me satisfaction when I hold a good one in the hand.
A Knife for Every Occasion
I have pocket knives for different occasions. If I'm dressing up, I'll carry a slim-profiled "gentleman's knife" — a bulky survival knife would look out of place in a suit pocket. When I'm traveling, I carry a Swiss Army-style knife in case I need a wine opener or a screwdriver. You have no idea how good you look when a wine bottle needs opening and there is not a wine opener to be found.
How to Keep Your Knife High and Dry—And Easy to Access
But fly fishing has been a challenge when it comes to finding the right knife. The problem is the waders. They block access to my pant pockets, where I usually carry my knife. Most waders come with pockets, but mine are usually jammed with fly boxes and other gear.
A Practical Solution for Your EDC
A neck knife is the solution—a small knife housed in a sheath at the end of a lanyard worn around the neck. It hangs upside down just below chest level and stays secured until you pull it free.
I can wear it inside the waders to keep it out of the way or outside my waders when I know I'll be using it often.
The CRKT Biwa – Well Designed, Good Looks, and at a Great Price
The neck knife I carry is the CRKT Biwa fixed blade. This knife is an excellent tool at a reasonable price. In fact, the price made me pause—I assumed it was too cheap to be well-made. I was wrong because there are so many things that are right about this knife.
Why I Like the CRKT Biwa
• Sleek design. It has a smooth, simple, slim profile.
• G-10 handle. A textured surface that’s easy to hold and with an attractive, subdued coloring.
• Perfect blade size. It could pass as a Bird & Trout knife. I don't hear of these knives as much as I did when I was a kid. A bird and trout knife is a small, fixed blade designed for hunters and anglers to process small game and fish. It's also useful for light carving, whittling, and food preparation.
• Extremely sharp. Be careful, I already drew blood from being careless.
• Affordable. Last time I checked, the CRKT website had it listed for $48.
A Versatile EDC Knife
It comes with a sheath that you can hang from your neck or attach to your belt. I prefer wearing it around my neck and tucking it inside my waders or rain bibs until I need it.
This is a solid little knife that will earn its keep over time. KB
