The Best EDC Small Knife for Fly Fishing? A Look at the CRKT Biwa.

How a neck knife solves the fly fishing pocket problem when wading.

Ken Baldwin

The CRKT BIWA neck knife is always within easy reach.
photo by Thomas Barzilay Freund

I'm a big fan of carrying pocket knives. The motivation is part practicality and part pure enjoyment. A good pocket knife is functional art, a blend of design, history, and utility that gives me satisfaction when I hold a good one in the hand.

A Knife for Every Occasion


I have pocket knives for different occasions. If I'm dressing up, I'll carry a slim-profiled "gentleman's knife" — a bulky survival knife would look out of place in a suit pocket. When I'm traveling, I carry a Swiss Army-style knife in case I need a wine opener or a screwdriver. You have no idea how good you look when a wine bottle needs opening and there is not a wine opener to be found.

How to Keep Your Knife High and Dry—And Easy to Access


But fly fishing has been a challenge when it comes to finding the right knife. The problem is the waders. They block access to my pant pockets, where I usually carry my knife. Most waders come with pockets, but mine are usually jammed with fly boxes and other gear.

A fly angler with an EDC neck knife for fly fishing.
A neck knife gives you easy access. / photo by Thomas Barzilay Freund

A Practical Solution for Your EDC


A neck knife is the solution—a small knife housed in a sheath at the end of a lanyard worn around the neck. It hangs upside down just below chest level and stays secured until you pull it free.
I can wear it inside the waders to keep it out of the way or outside my waders when I know I'll be using it often.

An EDC neck knife being held up by a woman for the camera.
The CRKT Biwa, a simple, well made knife. / photo provided by CRKT

The CRKT Biwa – Well Designed, Good Looks, and at a Great Price

The neck knife I carry is the CRKT Biwa fixed blade. This knife is an excellent tool at a reasonable price. In fact, the price made me pause—I assumed it was too cheap to be well-made. I was wrong because there are so many things that are right about this knife.

The CRKT Biwa neck knife used for foraging mushrooms. An EDC knife.
Extremely sharp and easy to maintain. / photo provided by CRKT

Why I Like the CRKT Biwa

• Sleek design. It has a smooth, simple, slim profile.
G-10 handle. A textured surface that’s easy to hold and with an attractive, subdued coloring.
• Perfect blade size. It could pass as a Bird & Trout knife. I don't hear of these knives as much as I did when I was a kid. A bird and trout knife is a small, fixed blade designed for hunters and anglers to process small game and fish. It's also useful for light carving, whittling, and food preparation.

• Extremely sharp. Be careful, I already drew blood from being careless.
• Affordable. Last time I checked, the CRKT website had it listed for $48.

The CRKT EDC Biwa neck knife. It can be worn around your neck or on your belt. Makes for a great fly fishing knife.
Wear the sheath around your neck or on your belt. / photo provided by CRKT

A Versatile EDC Knife


It comes with a sheath that you can hang from your neck or attach to your belt. I prefer wearing it around my neck and tucking it inside my waders or rain bibs until I need it.
This is a solid little knife that will earn its keep over time. KB

The CRKT Biwa knife resting on a map. Foragers used this EDC knife to help with collecting mushrooms.
A sharp knife is an essential piece of gear for the outdoors. / photo provided by CRKT

          "The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover

The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.

Published
KEN BALDWIN

Ken Baldwin is a Writer/Editor for Fishing On SI where he writes stories about fly fishing and the lifestyle that surrounds it. His work has appeared in Catch Magazine, Fish Alaska, American Angler, and the Netflix documentary Our Planet 2. He also created and hosted the TV show Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports and in seven countries, showcasing travel, adventure, and culture through the lens of fishing. For twenty years, Ken worked as a fly fishing and photography guide in Alaska. His photography mainly focused on capturing the Alaskan brown bear. Ken is a graduate of the University of Washington.

