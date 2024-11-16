Inexpensive, Durable, and Arguably the Most Influential Reel in Fly Fishing History.
Fly anglers can be a sentimental lot. History and heritage play a big part in the fly fishing experience. It's common practice among us to collect old and used gear that holds a story, evokes a bygone era, or connects us to the person who owned it before. There's a feeling that comes with holding something that has acquired a unique character through years of use: the patina on the reel's frame, the smooth whir of well-worn gears, the satisfying click of the drag. These are the marks of time, of history, and of experience.
A Nod to Fly Fishing's Past
I'm guilty of being a sentimental fool when it comes to fly fishing gear. I like the old, I like the used, I like anything with a history, as long as it's well-made and aged well. I'm also guilty of collecting gear that's new with the hopes of it becoming a classic.
A Fly Fishing Icon Since the 1930s
If you've been around fly fishing for more than 30 years, you'll immediately recognize the name Pflueger Medalist. It first appeared on the market in the 1930s and was a mainstay for 70 years. The Medalist 1494 was the go-to fly reel for the American angler for a long time. It was a simple reel with a straightforward design, easy to use and maintain, making it ideal for beginners.
The Beginning of a Life Long Relationship
It was the first reel I learned to fly fish with. It belonged to my Dad and hung on the ceiling of our garage, attached to a fiberglass Fenwick fly rod. I asked my dad if I could use the rod—I don't ever remember seeing him fish it—grabbed a handful of popping bugs, and tried to do what I saw the guys on TV do.
The Most Beautiful Sound
I still have that old reel; it works perfectly and has the best sound of any fly reel clicker I've ever heard. When I'm feeling nostalgic, I'll put it on a fiberglass fly rod, grab a handful of popping bugs, and take it to the local smallmouth river.
Pure Fishing re-released the Pflueger Medalist
Because of the original's popularity and that it is still in demand among collectors, Pure Fishing re-released the Pflueger Medalist for a new generation of fly anglers. The new Medalist is a standard arbor fly reel with fully machined aluminum construction and a multi-position click and pawl system. It walks the fine line of maintaining the iconic look of the classic reel with enough refinement to appear more polished and substantial. It's a great-looking reel that, if you have a history with the original, will bring a smile to your face, as if recognizing a friend from the past.
The Same but Different
Visually, you can see the similarities between the new Medalist and the classic, but the similarities end there. This re-released model ups the ante with machined aluminum construction, a more refined finish and design, and a smoother click and pawl.
Continuing a Fly Fishing Tradition
I would recommend this reel to two types of anglers. First, it's a great choice for beginners because it's a quality reel that won't break the bank. Second, any collector who has an original Medalist will want this re-release to complete the circle.
Moving Forward With a View of the Past
I wasn't expecting to like this reel. I viewed re-releasing the Pflueger Medalist as akin to a musician doing a remake of a Beatles classic; just leave it alone, you aren't going to do it better. After fishing the new Medalist fly reel, my opinion changed. I like the nod it gives to the original in looks, and it fishes great. It has an appealing click and pawl sound; it feels solid and cranks smoothly with tight tolerances. It's an all-around well built reel that would make a great addition to any angler's collection. Plus, let's be honest, who doesn't love the sound of a classic click and pawl reel? It's the sound of fly fishing history. KB
Although I have not been paid by any of the manufacturers, some of the gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation.