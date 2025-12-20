The Unexpected Fly Fishing Gift Borrowed from Hunters

These recommendations come from real testing—not press releases. I’ve worn these pants and pullover in cold, wet, and rough conditions all around the world.

If you have someone on your gift list who loves the outdoors, loves to fish, hike, travel, or shoot outdoor photography, quality technical pants are like tools that improve the experience.

Serious Technical Outdoor Clothing

In most of my fly fishing trips, I’ve been wearing two pairs of Sitka pants, along with a Sitka merino wool pullover, and I've really come to depend on them. Any of the three would make excellent gifts for someone serious about their gear and the time they spend outdoors.

A Decision Based on Outdoor Experience

I was trying to get a photo with my camera, and I needed to kneel on some rocks. It was painful, and I ended up not getting the shot I wanted. Thousands of miles to get to Alaska, and I'm limited in my shooting because I need knee pads. I promised myself this wouldn't happen again.

I found some pants on a website with knee pockets for removable knee pads. The Endure Pant and the Intercept Pant from Sitka. That should have been good enough, and for me to get off my computer, but no, I decided to surf the rest of the Sitka website. This led me to a merino wool half-zip pullover. I’m a sucker for wool, and a good half-zip can fill a lot of gaps.

Side ventilation really helps out in the field. | Photo provided by Sitka

What Makes The Sitka Endure and Intercept Pants So Good

• The fit. I don’t like tight pants. I don’t need baggy, either—just enough loose, comfortable room to move and climb.

• Built-in ventilation. Both pairs of pants have zippered side vents that extend halfway down the leg. Open them, dump the heat, cool off. This is a great design that makes a difference on long hikes.

• The lining of the Intercept pant has a subtle grid texture made of merino wool that pulls moisture, fights smell, and keeps you comfortable in stop-and-go activity. This isn't a marketing gimmick; it really works.

• A little bit of stretch, but not too much. Just enough for good movement.

• Knee-pad ready. This is what started the whole thing. Dedicated pockets let me slip in thin pads when I need them—and pull them out when I don’t.

• The Zippers. Quality zippers that open and close smoothly and tightly.

• Functional Pocket Setup. If you spend time outdoors, you know the value of well-designed and well-positioned pockets.



The Core Merino 330 Half-Zip - A Merino Wool Pullover

One well-designed, high-quality, merino wool pullover is worth five hoodies, shirts, or any high-tech material baselayer.

In the outdoors, Merino wool is considered a comfortable luxury and a workhorse. I'm a fan of wool – twenty years of guiding in Alaska made me that way. Wool works, and works overtime.

Wool Shines Best in the Outdoors

Wool adapts better than any high-tech material I've worn. It is reliable and resilient, and it works in nature because it comes from nature. The outdoors is what wood is made for, literally. Try to do better than Mother Nature. She's had ample time to get good.

Merino wool is made for the outdoors, literally. | Photo provided by Sitka

A Pullover That Does Double Duty

The Core Merino 330 Half-zip is a good-looking pullover. Good enough that I can wear it to an above-average restaurant without embarrassing myself. It even looks better because it has enough outdoor swag to go with its good looks. It is a pullover that walks the edge between the outdoors and cleans up well if needed.

More on Wool



• Wool is naturally antibacterial; it doesn't stink even after a few physical days in the woods. I don't understand it, it's the wonder of nature, I guess, but it works. I go three days hard on a float trip, and it's not funky. This is a big deal. It means I don't have to pack as much, and it helps keep things low-maintenance.

• Wool will keep you warm even when it is wet. That might save your butt one day.

• Unlike traditional wool, modern merino can be washed with your regular laundry. Just keep the heat low—high heat is what damages merino.



Dependable Technical Clothing



The Sitka Intercept Pant, Endure Pant, and Core 330 Merino Pullover. I've come to depend on these three. They’re comfortable, durable, and smartly designed for the outdoors. Any one of them would make a solid, well-thought-out gift. Ken Baldwin – Follow me on my X account



"Slow down...listen to the hoppers...be patient with yer wife...eat sardines with hot sauce... catch “Gagger” trout!!!" – Flip Pallot

The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for the purpose of evaluation.The views and assessments presented are my own.