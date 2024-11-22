Toadfish Comes Out With a Great EDC Pocket Knife in Time for Black Friday and the Holidays
Toadfish keeps knocking it out of the park with their new products and new ideas. The latest piece of gear to come out of the Toadfish campus is an exceptional EDC pocket knife.
A Perfect Fit for Your EDC
The EDC 7" Pocket Knife from Toadfish is a solid, well-designed knife that feels great in hand. It's easy to flip open, with a satisfying click as the blade locks into place. You can open it one-handed using the thumb stud, flipper, or tang opener – I prefer the thumb stud for its speed and satisfying snap.
Scales That Look Like Sea Glass
The handles, or scales, are made from durable Jade G10 with a sleek carbon fiber inlay. This combination provides excellent grip and a unique look, with the Jade G10 resembling sea glass, a finish I really like.
A Knife Built With Intention
I'm a big fan of knives—enough that it's bordering on a collection—and I always have one in my pocket. But I'm not a fan of pocket clips, so I remove them. A small irritant for me is when I remove the clip, there is a small indentation in the scale where the foot of the clip rested and screwed to the knife. It's probably just me, but my OCD kicks in, and I become acutely aware of the asymmetry caused by only one side of the knife having the indent, and the other side not. I know it's a minor detail, but with the Toadfish EDC knife, there is a matching indent on the other side. If you do choose to remove the clip, both scales will be bookend matches, or you can attach the clip to the other side for left-hand carry.
Not a big deal, perhaps, but it is a sign of the knife maker paying attention to the small details, and that is a big deal.
The Business End of the Knife
Toadfish uses premium Sandvik 14C28N Swedish stainless steel for the blade. From the website BladeOps: "Known for its superior hardness and sharpness, excellent edge retention, and impressive corrosion resistance, 14C28N is often lauded as a steel that perfectly balances knife blades." It's a great steel for an EDC knife, it's not a blade you have to baby. Sharpen it, throw it in your pocket, and you are good.
I really like the sea glass blue and brushed feel of the scales, add to that a quality steel blade, how I can flick it open with one hand, and it's a perfect size at 7.4" when opened. This is a really good EDC pocket knife and a great idea as a gift for the holidays.
An Added Bonus
Toadfish's commitment to quality extends beyond just their products. When you buy something from them, you're also supporting the restoration and care of our oceans and saltwater habitats. From the very beginning, Toadfish founder Casey Davidson dedicated himself to rebuilding and nurturing oyster beds in the Southeast. These oyster beds are vital to the health of our waters, acting as natural filters that clean and purify the ocean.
Let's Put Them Back
A healthy population of oysters is a keystone to a healthy ocean. That's why Toadfish created their "Let's Put 'Em Back" program, where a portion of every sale goes towards building and maintaining oyster beds in the Southeast. As a company rooted in the Lowcountry, they're invested in protecting their local waters. KB
“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover
he gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.