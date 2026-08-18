This Walleye Fishing App Is Like Having Tom Boley on Speed Dial

As a pleasant surprise during a recent northern Wisconsin fishing trip, I got to spend half a day trolling for walleyes with prominent fishing YouTuber Tom Boley. While I was familiar with his work, I had never met Boley before so I had almost no idea what to expect. I can tell you, the first thing that became very apparent is that he is a wealth of walleye fishing information.

In between netting walleye, our conversation covered a wide range of topics from fishing tips and techniques to video production to small business ownership to entrepreneurial brainstorming. That’s when Boley mentioned that over the years he noticed a problem that his audience kept bringing up again and again. Anglers loved the videos, but they always wanted to know exactly how Boley himself would catch walleyes on their specific type of water at the specific time of year they were fishing.

Tom Boley shows off a walleye caught while trolling during our recent fishing trip in northern Wisconsin. Between fish, our conversation eventually turned to the problem that inspired him to create the Walleye Now app. | Kurt Mazurek

What’s the best trolling spread for summer walleyes in natural lakes? How do I adjust a slip bobber on the fly? Where should I look for fish on big water in the late fall?

He realized that through years of producing videos for his YouTube channel, he had answered those questions. But he also realized that anglers needed a way to sort through the mountain of content and get to the answers that applied to their specific set of conditions, right now. And that’s how the “Walleye Now” app started.

Walleye Fishing Advice for the Situation You're Facing

What would it be worth to have Boley on speed dial? What if every time you were headed out walleye fishing, you could ask him what he would recommend—what areas, what to look for, what baits? The Walleye Now app is designed to put those answers in the palm of your hand.

First, the angler can choose from seven seasonal periods based primarily on water temps. Then, select the type of water you’re fishing—natural lake, river or reservoir/flowage system.

The app takes you directly to video instructions showing the types of locations Boley would target under those conditions, including visual examples of what those areas look like on mapping, side imaging, down imaging and forward-facing sonar.

And once you understand what you’re looking for, the app guides you on how to fish it, including details about lure selection, rigging and Boley’s specific tips.

That's actually an important difference with this app. It’s easy to find advice like "fish a jig and minnow in October". But Walleye Now lets you see exactly how Boley would fish that jig differently on a river than he would on a natural lake—real, useful tips.

A Searchable Walleye Fishing Library

Instead of expecting anglers to search through Boley’s video back catalog, hoping to find the video that applies to their current situation, Walleye Now reorganizes that knowledge by when, where and how you're fishing.

After downloading the app, anglers can find useful free information, but the real juice, including exclusive content, requires a monthly or annual subscription.

Tom Boley has spent years fishing waters across the Midwest and sharing what he learns through his YouTube channel. Walleye Now is his attempt to organize that knowledge into an on-the-water resource for anglers. | Kurt Mazurek

As Boley describes it, the idea is pretty simple: It's a fishing guide in the palm of your hand.