Top Fly Fishing Travel Gear: Simms Rod Vault & Backpack Review
Recently I heard someone describe airline travel as "death by a thousand cuts" and it got me to thinking about the travel I did this last year. The sardine-can seats, the airlines' nickel-and-diming for basic amenities, "emotional support" animals, passengers acting all kind of ways, and the PhD needed to decipher your baggage allowance. "A thousand cuts" seems appropriate.
Even Coach Was First Class
It wasn't always like this. It used to be a civil process where people dressed up when they traveled and were served real food and drinks. Now, it feels like I've gone three rounds in an MMA fight by the time I arrive to my destination.
Improve What I Can
I do what I can to make traveling simpler and smoother. I find that packing efficiently plays a big part in making travel a better experience. It's really come into play in my life with two new pieces of gear from Simms that I've used on my last four trips.
The Simms Tailwind Rod and Reel Vault
At a minimum, I travel with two fly rods: my main rod and a backup. Sometimes I'll travel with up to four rods, add to that a number of reels and reel spools, fly line, fly boxes, sunglasses, leader, gear, gear, and more gear. Keeping it all in one place simplifies my life. The Simms Tailwind Rod and Reel Vault makes that happen.
Designed for Smart Travel
The inside of the Rod and Reel Vault is smart and functional, with moveable panels to customize how you want to pack your gear and keep it protected. More intelligent design are the removable shoulder straps that make carrying the case through the airport effortless, like wearing a comfortable backpack. The vault is lightweight and balances well on your shoulders, and the straps detach easily and store inside the case.
Yes, You Can Carry the Simms Vault Onto the Plane.
I've never been 100% confident that I can carry a rod and reel case onto an airplane. I get a little anxious when I walk up to the gate to board, waiting for them to tell me "Nope, you've got to check that in." Even when I had success on one flight, I always treaded lightly going into the next. So far, every time I've flown, I've been able to carry the Simms Rod and Reel Vault onto the flight, and it fit easily in the upper storage.
The Tailwind Backpack
The Simms Tailwind Backpack impressed me the first time I saw it at iCast. It's a well-thought-out, lightweight but strong backpack. It balances simplicity with an advanced design, and has become my everyday, everything backpack. I use it in the city, I've taken it with me to the tundra of Alaska, I use it in travel.
Good Design
The backpack's smart design features a dedicated, side-entry laptop pocket that keeps my computer separate and easily accessible. I found this to be especially convenient when I'm jammed into a tight seat while flying and I want to work on my laptop. My computer is easy to access, easy to put back. I don't have to throw elbows with the person seated next to me.
Another well-placed pocket is the one for small accessories. It's at the top of the backpack with an eight-inch zipper opening and is more like a small pouch. I carry my Kindle, cell phone, headphones, sunglasses—anything I want within quick reach.
Light and Comfortable
The backpack is light and "fluid." I'm using the word "fluid" because it's not soft, but it moves and forms to the body. Maybe light and pliable is a better description. Either way, the backpack is easy to put on and comfortable to carry. The fabric used to make the Tailwind Backpack is 420D nylon with a carbonate coating. 420D nylon is a strong fabric, while the coating increases the material's durability and enhances its aesthetics. It is not listed as water-resistant, but I carried my pack in Alaska during some rainy days, and the water repelled right off. Its capacity is 24L and only weighs 1.6 pounds. Light in weight, but not a lightweight.
Make Your Travel Easier
These two new pieces of gear from Simms has made my traveling easier. The rod and reel vault is well-made, good-looking, lightweight, and the interior is designed to carry a lot of gear while protecting it. The Tailwind Backpack has become my knockaround everyday pack. It is made with a combination of good materials, good design, and a quality build. It can do a lot while coming in at a light 1.6 pounds. Back in the day traveling by airlines meant you would be pampered, while relaxing in a comfortable seat, eating good food. Not any more. And If the airlines won't pamper you, then you're going to have to pamper yourself. Pack well, pack light, and crank up your headphones. KB
“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover
Some of the gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are entirely my own.