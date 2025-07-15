Trout Fishing Tips | Wade Better With Grundéns Gear
I love wade fishing – in my humble opinion, there’s no better way to catch trout. Some people prefer fishing from a drift boat because being in the water isn’t as comfortable, but those people clearly don’t use Grundéns gear when they wade. Good gear makes all the difference in the world – it helps you fish longer, harder, and better.
Men’s Vector Zip Wader
I ask a lot of my waders. I do a good deal of backcountry small stream fishing, and, between bushwhacking and crawling on rocks for stealthy approaches, I’ve gone through waders at a pretty alarming rate. I used to subscribe to the idea of buying cheap pairs that I could tear up and not feel too bad about it – it turns out that buying one good pair is a much better option.
For me, a good pair of waders has to do three things really well: mobility, breathability, and durability. The Vector Zip wader knocks all three out of the park. I never used to hike in my waders – I’d put them in my pack and put them on when I reached the water. They took up a ton of space, and my legs would get scratched to hell. The Vector Zip waders are easy to walk in, stay cool, and handle branches and briars like they’re nothing.
Turbulence Hybrid Hoodie
On a drift boat, there’s plenty of room to store outer layers – you can bring along a rain jacket, a warm weather shell, and a cold weather jacket without a problem. It’s not as easy when you’re wading. I try to pack as light as possible, so I’ve been on a quest to find one jacket that does the work of all three of the above. Mission accomplished.
I recently wore the Turbulence Hybrid Hoodie on a brook trout stream in North Carolina. It was in the mid 60s when I started fishing early in the morning, and it got up into the low 80s around midday – the hoodie stayed on, and I was comfortable the whole time. It’s thoughtfully designed with body mapped insulation, and I’ve never worn a fishing jacket that regulates temperature so well.
All Day Performance and Comfort
If you want to wade fish enjoyably, you need to set yourself up for success – investing in a durable pair of waders and a versatile top layer makes the experience a whole lot better. Grundéns has been making top-notch fishing apparel for almost a century, and the Turbulence Hoodie and Vector Zip Waders feature all the best they have to offer. Try ‘em out, and enjoy longer, happier days on the water.