What I Finally Figured Out About Fishing Sunglasses

I’m not a sunglass expert. I know there are cheap polarized glasses, middle-of-the-road options, and high-end pairs; I know that much.

Skill Trumps Expensive Lenses

I also know that seeing fish has far more to do with an angler’s skill and experience than the glasses on their face. A skilled angler in cheap polarized sunglasses will still spot more fish than an unskilled angler wearing a top-of-the-line brand. Get good at seeing fish.

"See that rock that looks like it's kinda drifting?" | Photo by Ken Baldwin

Fishing and Music



To my eyes, the lenses of all high-end brands perform exceptionally well, and most of the time I can’t tell the difference. Once you’re in that rarified air of exceptional lenses, it all looks good to me. If this were music, I'm not an audiophile, but I know good speakers when I hear them.

Function Before Form



What makes for a good pair of fishing glasses isn't just the lenses, though. When you are paying high-end prices, you need to figure in everything about the sunglasses as a whole. The lenses won't matter much if the frame holding them is poorly designed or built. Good design puts function ahead of style.

The Smith Venture Sunglasses with Side Shields. | Photo by Ken Baldwin

Side Shields Make a Difference



This past year, I fished Smith Venture sunglasses about 80 percent of the time. I chose them for their side shields—not wider temples, but actual shields that block sunlight from the side and the top.

Advance Lenses Don't Matter, If...





I was fed up with sunlight sneaking in from the sides of my glasses, making it harder to see. I could wear the most advanced lenses in the world, but if side light gets in, it negates all the technology built into them.

Side Light?



I did some digging around on the internet to find a better explanation of what was going on other than, "light from the side was getting in and making it hard for me to see." It was a real thing, and I wanted to pin it down.

Now it Makes Sense

When sunlight enters from the side, top, or back of the frame, it bypasses the polarized lens entirely.

Then:

1. Stray light ends up between your eyes and the lens, on the inside of the frame, and bouncing all around. As it's bouncing, it will hit your eye directly, creating glare and washing out contrast

2. Your pupil constricts in response, making subtle shapes and movement harder to see. Your eyes start working harder instead of seeing better.

3. Polarization only controls light passing through the lens, not light sneaking around it. Great lenses aren't great if light is getting in from the sides and canceling out the polarization.

4. All that bouncing and glare from the light now on the inside of your frame creates low-level visual noise that your brain has to process.

5. The result is more squinting, eye fatigue, and reduced depth perception—especially in bright, high-contrast conditions. "Just get the light out of my eyes, please."

Side Shields!

When I choose sunglasses, I largely take lenses out of the equation—but only within the high-end category. At this level, they all make great lenses that I'd happily fish. What matters more is smart design: fit, balance, build quality, and, what this article is all about - side shields.

Good Design

Get those things right, and sunglasses should disappear on your face.

Good Sunglasses "Should Disappear on Your Face"

Here's what that means.

• No pressure points behind your ears.

• No distracting light wreaking havoc.

• No slipping when you’re sweating or moving.

• They fit so well you forget they are there - they disappear on your face.





Fishing Tough

In addition, good build quality means smooth, solid hinges and frames that hold up to the "All and everything" of fishing.

Sight fishing for reds. | Photo provided by Ken Baldwin

Last Words on Side Shields

Side shields deserve some extra attention. I can't emphasize enough how side shields and blocking out the sun sneaking in from the sides have improved the comfort of my eyes, and being able to spot more fish when sight fishing.



Smith Venture Sunglasses



I'm loving the Smith Venture sunglasses. What started as a test of side shields has led me to a new favorite pair of glasses. The frames "disappear" when I'm fishing; the image in front of me lights up like a big-screen TV, and I like the way they look. That's all I need in my fishing glasses. Ken Baldwin - Follow me on my X account

"Slow down...listen to the hoppers...be patient with yer wife...eat sardines with hot sauce... catch “Gagger” trout!!!" – Flip Pallot

