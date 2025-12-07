Win the Holidays With Classic Fly Fishing Gifts

One of the most important parts of fly fishing is acquiring more fly fishing stuff than you’ll ever need.

Flies, fly boxes, packs, vests, rods, reels, boots, jackets, waders… even if you try to keep it simple, it adds up.

There’s a good chance the fly angler in your life already has more gear than they know what to do with. But there’s always room for more – especially the classics.

Old-School Fly Fishing Look With New-Age Comforts

When it comes to comfort and performance, fly fishing gear has come a long way over the years. But, as far as looks, the old stuff was pretty great.

In the past, when I saw a guy fishing in a waxed jacket and canvas vest, it would elicit two thoughts:

That guy looks cooler than anyone on the river. He must be uncomfortable as hell.

Only recently did I learn you could achieve the look without the discomfort.

Tom Beckbe is Bringing Back the Classics

Tom Beckbe is bringing back old-school fly fishing gear in a big way.

They make outdoor clothes and gear that look like something you’d find in your grandfather’s closet – with the comfort and performance of any of the best new-age-looking stuff.

It's Time to Get Back To Fly Fishing Vests

Fly fishing vests have been all but replaced by packs, and I think it’s a travesty.

Packs are more practical — they can hold more and you can keep them out of the way on your back or waist. But there’s something about the way vests look that I love.

If I’m fishing a stream with just a few flies and a couple spools of tippet, the pack is staying at home. The All-Weather Ripstop Vest gets the job done.

My Favorite Travel Backpack

I don’t know how many adults wear backpacks, but I do. I find them easy to travel with, and having a waxed canvas one makes me feel a little more sophisticated.

The Tom Beckbe x Ducks Unlimited Backpack isn't a kid's backpack. It's durable, good-looking, and the Ducks Unlimited logo is a great touch.

Waxed canvas and a clean design. | photo by Jasper Taback

A Waxed Jacket You Can Move In

If you asked me to describe an old-school outdoorsman, he’d be wearing a waxed jacket. They’re built to take a beating, and they look better when they’ve seen a couple years of water, dirt, and mud.

If you’ve had one in years past, you probably remember it as rigid and uncomfortable. After wearing it for a couple of months, I can safely say the Piedmont Jacket is a different story.

Fly Fishing Gifts That Get Better With Age

It’s always cool to see someone wearing or using something that you gifted to them several years back. This is that kind of gift.

There’s no reason you can’t hold onto this stuff for decades. Maybe you’ll stop using it on the water at some point — by then, it will have acquired enough memories that you'll want to keep it around.

You Might Also Like These Other Gear Related Articles: