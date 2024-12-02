Yeti Crossroads Luggage: Tough Enough for Any Fishing Adventure
Here's the thing about Yeti: they don't do anything half-assed. It started with their reinvention of the cooler. They changed the way outdoorsmen thought about coolers, and then Yeti took that philosophy and applied it to everything they make. And they are starting to make EVERYTHING.
Traveling With the Yeti Crossroads® 35L/22” Roller Carry-on
This past year, I've been using Yeti's Crossroads carry-on luggage when traveling to fishing destinations. I was pretty confident that it would be a solid, well-designed piece of gear based on my experience with their coolers, and I was not wrong. I love good design and quality craftsmanship, and Yeti brings both to the Crossroads® 35L/22" wheeled luggage.
Durable Luggage for Remote Fly Fishing Adventures
The way Yeti builds their practically indestructible coolers, they bring that same ruggedness to their luggage line. It is made from TuffSkin™ Nylon, a 700-denier nylon with a special coating that provides excellent water and abrasion resistance. The Crossroads® carry-on is ideal for challenging travel and heavy usage. If you've ever traveled to a lodge or fishing camp, you know that during the transfer of your luggage and gear, the help (I can say "the help" because I was "the help" for a lot of years) is rarely sensitive or careful with the handling. It's more "toss it and let's go!" The Yeti Crossroads® can definitely be tossed and go.
DIY Wheel Maintenance for Remote Locations
The wheels on this rolling carry-on are durable and big enough to make wheeling it around easy. What I really like about the wheel configuration is that I can do maintenance with an Allen wrench if something should happen to them. From the sturdiness of the build, I can't see it being needed, but it's good to know I can.
A Roomy, Organized Interior for Bumpy Rides
The interior of the Crossroads® is designed with a clamshell opening that allows for easy access to all your gear. The interior features a zippered divider panel to keep things organized and compression straps to secure your belongings and maximize space. Your clothes arrive unwrinkled, and your gear not banged up because it shifted around.
Makes for Smoother Travel
The telescoping handle is good and sturdy. I hate a wobbly handle when wheeling luggage through the airport. This one locks securely in place, both when extended and retracted, and feels comfortable in your hand. A crowded airport or a dirt road, the Crossroads® rolls smoothly and effortlessly.
Up for Any Trip
I'm extremely happy with the Yeti Crossroads® 35L/22" carry-on. It's a tough, well-made piece of luggage that's a big step up in quality vs the typical carry-on. This one has past the test so maybe I'll get the Yeti large rolling duffel for check-in luggage. Like their coolers, Yeti luggage is quality and will probably last me a lifetime. KB
“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover
The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.