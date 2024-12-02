Fishing

Yeti Crossroads Luggage: Tough Enough for Any Fishing Adventure

Yeti's built a reputation for bombproof coolers. Now they're doing the same for luggage.

Ken Baldwin

Ready to go.
Ready to go. / courtesy of Yeti

Here's the thing about Yeti: they don't do anything half-assed. It started with their reinvention of the cooler. They changed the way outdoorsmen thought about coolers, and then Yeti took that philosophy and applied it to everything they make. And they are starting to make EVERYTHING.

Traveling With the Yeti Crossroads® 35L/22” Roller Carry-on

This past year, I've been using Yeti's Crossroads carry-on luggage when traveling to fishing destinations. I was pretty confident that it would be a solid, well-designed piece of gear based on my experience with their coolers, and I was not wrong. I love good design and quality craftsmanship, and Yeti brings both to the Crossroads® 35L/22" wheeled luggage.

An olive green Yeti Crossroad carry-on being loaded onto a SUV for a fly fishing road trip.
Toss it and let's go. / courtesy of Yeti

Durable Luggage for Remote Fly Fishing Adventures

The way Yeti builds their practically indestructible coolers, they bring that same ruggedness to their luggage line. It is made from TuffSkin™ Nylon, a 700-denier nylon with a special coating that provides excellent water and abrasion resistance. The Crossroads® carry-on is ideal for challenging travel and heavy usage. If you've ever traveled to a lodge or fishing camp, you know that during the transfer of your luggage and gear, the help (I can say "the help" because I was "the help" for a lot of years) is rarely sensitive or careful with the handling. It's more "toss it and let's go!" The Yeti Crossroads® can definitely be tossed and go.

DIY Wheel Maintenance for Remote Locations

The wheels on this rolling carry-on are durable and big enough to make wheeling it around easy. What I really like about the wheel configuration is that I can do maintenance with an Allen wrench if something should happen to them. From the sturdiness of the build, I can't see it being needed, but it's good to know I can.

A close-up of the Yeti Crossroads 35L Carry-on luggage's wheel.
The wheels can be maintained with an Allen wrench. / courtesy of Yeti

A Roomy, Organized Interior for Bumpy Rides

The interior of the Crossroads® is designed with a clamshell opening that allows for easy access to all your gear. The interior features a zippered divider panel to keep things organized and compression straps to secure your belongings and maximize space. Your clothes arrive unwrinkled, and your gear not banged up because it shifted around.

Makes for Smoother Travel

The telescoping handle is good and sturdy. I hate a wobbly handle when wheeling luggage through the airport. This one locks securely in place, both when extended and retracted, and feels comfortable in your hand. A crowded airport or a dirt road, the Crossroads® rolls smoothly and effortlessly.

The Yeti Crossroads 35L travel carry-on being wheeled across a dirt road at a fly fishing lodge.
Taking it off roading. / courtesy of Yeti

Up for Any Trip

I'm extremely happy with the Yeti Crossroads® 35L/22" carry-on. It's a tough, well-made piece of luggage that's a big step up in quality vs the typical carry-on. This one has past the test so maybe I'll get the Yeti large rolling duffel for check-in luggage. Like their coolers, Yeti luggage is quality and will probably last me a lifetime. KB

“The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.” - Herbert Hoover

The gear reviewed in this article was provided to me at no cost for evaluation. The views and assessments presented are my own.

Published
Ken Baldwin
KEN BALDWIN

Ken Baldwin career in fishing and the outdoors started twenty-two years ago. For twenty of those years he guided anglers in remote Alaska. Along with his work as a guide, he created a TV show called Season on the Edge, which aired on NBC Sports, worked on the nature documentary Our Planet 2, for Netflix, specialized in photographing the Alaskan brown bear, and has published his photographs and writing in several magazines. Ken Baldwin is a graduate from the University of Washington.

Home/Gear Reviews