YETI Rambler Travel Bottle Review: The Spill-Proof Upgrade Coffee Lovers Didn’t Know They Needed
YETI’s Rambler drinkware series has become about as ubiquitous with the outdoor lifestyle as their coolers. All the fishiest people I know have a favorite Rambler they’ve been drinking from for years, myself and my wife included.
The One Problem With the YETI Rambler Tumbler
But when adventures include logging miles, the trusted 30-ounce tumbler does show one weakness. Yes, the Magslider lid provides some splashproof-ness and may even save you from a spill if the tumbler gets knocked over, but it definitely isn’t spill proof. It still needs to be carried with some level of extra care. It can’t be tossed on the floor of the boat or stuffed into a backpack or carried on a mountain bike.
Sure, a YETI Rambler with a Chug Cap works great for drinking water, but it’s less than ideal for sipping hot coffee—even though that’s what I’d always used in those situations. And to be honest, I hadn’t consciously thought about how there must be a better way.
Where YETI Design Has Always Ruled
It’s a good thing the product designers at YETI are always thinking about the ways even a great product can improve. And now that they’ve revealed the solution, it changes everything.
Good design doesn’t have to be flashy or complicated to be a huge success. And the problem good design solves doesn’t have to be epic to be important and useful. Behold, the YETI Rambler Travel Bottle.
The Simple Innovation That Changes Everything
The tumbler is made with the same high-quality, double-wall vacuum insulated construction YETI fans expect—simultaneously bomb-proof and refined. But the new Commuter Cap provides a simple sealing mechanism that opens with a simple half-twist, closes with a half twist the other direction, and feels like you’re drinking out of your favorite coffee mug instead of a narrow-necked water bottle.
Performance That's Just Right
My wife fell in love with her Rambler Travel Bottle almost immediately. She’s not a coffee drinker but starts each day with a warm, sugar-free, lightly hot chocolate, protein drink (it’s delicious, honestly). She came into my office mid-morning, holding her Travel Bottle and smiling, and declared she had nicknamed her new YETI Bottle, “Goldilocks”. After an hour of sipping (she drinks very slowly) she noticed that the temperature was still exactly the same as it was when she started. It kept her drink “just right”.
What Makes the YETI Travel Bottle Different
- 100% leakproof
- Cup holder compatible
- 360° drinking experience
- Dishwasher safe
- Rust and puncture resistant
- 12 oz & 16 oz sizes
The Best YETI Bottle for Outdoor Adventure Coffee Lovers
If you enjoy a great cup of coffee on the way to the launch ramp or a hot-chocolate protein shake in the duck blind, that experience has just been improved whether you realized it needed improving or not. It’s not flashy or complicated, it’s just right. Thanks, Goldilocks!