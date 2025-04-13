Huk Charleston Cobia Cup Fishing Tournament: Record Cash Purse Projected Over $150,000
Huk fishing apparel is sponsoring the first-ever Huk Charleston Cobia Cup fishing tournament in Charleston, S.C. on June 4-7, 2025. As an outdoorsman living in the Charleston area, I’ve become very familiar with the performance-driven, outdoor apparel brand, Huk (pronounced “hook”). Honestly, even if I wasn’t living near their corporate office, it would have been difficult to be an angler and not be aware of Huk.
I’ve been wearing their high-performance, hooded sun shirts for years. In fact, I recently got one of their new, Pro Series rain suits, which looks awesome and fits great, but I haven’t had a chance to test its "rain-proof-ness" yet. Keep your eyes open for a full review coming soon (fingers crossed for a couple days of foul weather).
For now, I’m excited to tell you about the inaugural Huk Charleston Cobia Cup. The premier event of its size in the mid-Atlantic is taking place in Charleston, South Carolina on June 4th through 7th. And actually, this is two big tournaments in one. The Huk Charleston Billfish Cup will be part of the lineup, running simultaneously with the Cobia Cup. Two tournaments, live music, amazing food, a record-breaking cash purse projected to reach more than $150,000 and the biggest names in the fishing industry means one unforgettable weekend!
Here is the press release from Huk with all the details.
Huk Partners with Tournament Veterans as Title Sponsor of
Inaugural Huk Charleston Cobia Cup
CHARLESTON, S.C. (April 8, 2025) - Huk, the leader in performance fishing apparel, is proud to present the first-ever Huk Charleston Cobia Cup - the premier tournament of its size in the mid-Atlantic, taking place in Charleston, S.C. on June 4-7, 2025.
The Huk Charleston Cobia Cup brings together top anglers from across the Southeast region for a high-stakes competition with a record-breaking cash purse projected to reach more than $150,000. This new event debuts as the highlight of the Huk Tournament Series, hosted by veteran tournament organizers and co-founders Brian Roberts and Joel Levine. Huk will serve as the title sponsor of the newly created 2025 Cobia event in this unique dual saltwater fishing tournament, coupled with the inaugural Huk Charleston Billfish Cup - featuring a $20,000 Jackpot Entry with a minimum payout of $140,000 to one winner for most blue marlin releases.
“Huk is proud to help establish a groundbreaking event for the Southeast regional fishing community as part of our professional tournament series,” said Scott Smith, VP of Marketing at Huk. “We're excited to set a new bar for the level of competition in a dedicated Cobia fishing tournament, with a $20,000 absolute guaranteed purse projected to be over $150,000 with added entry levels. We’re thrilled to be bringing the Huk Charleston Cobia Cup to our backyard and continue building our brand legacy as the leader in elite sportfishing performance.”
Live Music, Vendor Village, and Family Fun on Shem Creek
The Huk Tournament Series Events will take place over four days, June 4 - 7, featuring a world-class lineup of tournament festivities hosted by Saltwater Cowboys on Charleston’s Shem Creek. REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN to entry, and participants will enjoy daily waterfront activities including:
- Live Daily Weigh-Ins, June 5-7 - showcasing top catches, shifting leaderboards, and intense competition all open to the public
- Vendor Village - featuring a dynamic hub of brand activations, product demos, games, and interactive experiences from tournament sponsors
- Live Music, Food, and Entertainment - bringing a vibrant, community-driven atmosphere to host venue Saltwater Cowboys
- High-Energy Awards Ceremony - an unforgettable tournament finale bringing together national headliners and some of the biggest names in the fishing industry
Double the Fishing Action: Cobia Cup Meets Billfish Cup
The new Huk Charleston Cobia Cup will run simultaneously alongside the Huk Charleston Billfish Cup - the Carolina leg of the Sport Fishing Championship (SFC) league streamed internationally. For this elite event, local teams will compete head-to-head with SFC qualifying teams traveling from Walkers Cay, Bahamas.
Conservation Minded: Cobia Genetics & Hatchery Funding
Additionally, a portion of tournament proceeds, entry fees, and silent auction benefits will fund local cobia conservation and hatchery programs along the Atlantic seaboard in partnership with the Community Professional Response Initiative, as well as Waddell Mariculture Center’s hatchery efforts - with support from industry sponsors. Cobia catch limits for the tournament will be raised to 40 inches - up from the 36-inch minimum required by SC DNR. Every angler will also be given fin clip genetic collection kits, providing valuable scientific data for all species kept as well as released.
“As longtime friends and partners, we are pumped to team up with Huk once again as title sponsor of this new premier Huk Tournament Series,” says Joel LeVine, Co-Founder of the Huk Charleston Cobia Cup/Billfish Cup & owner of Redfin Charters. “Competing anglers will experience one of the best fisheries on the East Coast, and together, we’re looking forward to making the Charleston Cobia Cup South Carolina’s top inshore tournament.
Register Now for the Charleston Cobia Cup 2025
Registration is now open for the Huk Cobia Charleston Cup. Spots are limited, with early bird savings of $300 on regular entry available through June 1, 2025. Anglers can learn more about the tournament and register at CharlestonCobiaCup.com.