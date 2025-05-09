The Lagoonigan Fishing Tournament | Bajío's Inaugural Mosquito Lagoon Giveback
Bajío’s ties with Mosquito Lagoon and the New Smyrna Beach area are deep-rooted. Since the company’s inception, it’s drawn inspiration from the local fishery – from the colors of their sunglass lenses to the critters on their hats.
Now, Bajío’s giving back. They are hosting a one-day fishing tournament this summer, benefiting Florida’s Mosquito Lagoon – a full day of fishing followed by cold beer, live music, and gear giveaways.
Mosquito Lagoon
Located in the backyard of Bajío's headquarters, Mosquito Lagoon was once dubbed the redfish capital of the world. However, in recent years, its water quality and redfish habitat have degraded, and fishing is not what it once was. This event is all about restoring Mosquito Lagoon to its former glory.
When & Where
The tournament will be held at Mosquito Lagoon, located on the east coast of Central Florida, within the Indian River Lagoon system, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 14th, 2025.
An after-party will follow, from 6 pm to 9 pm, at the Marine Discovery Center in New Smyrna Beach. Expect cold beer, food, and live music – as well as a gear giveaway and the crowning of the 2025 Lagoonigans.
Who’s Invited?
The Lagoonigan Tournament is open to any angler interested in learning more about and benefiting Mosquito Lagoon. Your boat can be a team of up to 3 people, and the entry fee is $150 per team.
Tournament Rules
The tournament boundaries are from Mosquito Lagoon’s South Causeway to the Max Brewer Bridge. It’s fly and conventional fishing, artificial only, and catch-and-release only. All the money raised will go to the Marine Discovery Center and restoring Mosquito Lagoon. Lines in at 6 am, and lines out at 2 pm.
Help Bajío Give Back
This summer marks the first time Bajío will host an event in the Lagoon, and they’ve planned what promises to be a pretty great day. If a beautiful fishing spot, some friendly competition, and a whole bunch of people that care about Florida’s redfish sounds like your kind of day, don't miss it.