11 of the Best Horse Races to Bet for Thursday, December 4, 2025

DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Aqueduct, Woodbine, Gulfstream, and Remington. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com .

Post Time: 12:20 ET

Track: Gulfstream (1st Race)

Horse: CALL THE BULLPEN (#3, 3-1)

CALL THE BULLPEN working forwardly with addition of blinkers for new connections off the claim. Should benefit from first try around two turns. Might spring the upset with expected improvement due to the equipment change. -Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 12:51 ET

Track: Gulfstream (2nd Race)

Horse: SODA (#3, 3-1)

SODA takes ultimate class drop off the layoff to bottom level maiden claim. Held own with much better earlier in season. -Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 1:09 ET

Track: Aqueduct (2nd Race)

Horse: LOVE'M OR LIAM (#4, 6-1)

LOVE'M OR LIAM was away for over eight months before returning in a similar spot last month, where he wound up last early and never landed a blow behind wire-to-wire winner Life and Times (94 Beyer); was improving steadily earlier in the year before being sidelined; can easily move forward enough to factor in this spot if he just needed that first start back. -Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 1:38 ET

Track: Aqueduct (3rd Race)

Horse: DARK VECTOR (#3, 6-1)

DARK VECTOR owns an uninspiring overall record on this surface, though he owns a top effort that makes him a nice fit in this field, and thought he ran an underrated race two back when moving early to take over, only to get closed down by the last move; was also asked to make a long run in that last one, before failing to change leads and eventually weakening late; off the claim again looking for the right trip. -Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 2:37 ET

Track: Aqueduct (5th Race)

Horse: WILL OF A WOMANNE (#8, 5-1)

WILL OF A WOMANNE finished a clear second behind a blowout, odds-on winner when debuting in a dirt sprint in March; was along for second behind another blowout winner in her next start, and has since failed to improve as a turf router; interesting returning to dirt and cutting back in distance. -Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:35 ET

Track: Aqueduct (7th Race)

Horse: WYNSTOCK (#3, 5-1)

WYNSTOCK was impressive while overcoming a poor start to win his most recent start in this condition back in the summer, and he has been in some much tougher spots since, including that last one when facing the likes of Wild Vine and Worcester at Laurel; needs a trip but fits well here and should be a fair price. -Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 4:24 ET

Track: Gulfstream (9th Race)

Horse: GOLDEN BEACH (#4, 8-1)

Taking a shot with GOLDEN BEACH as the lone proven late runner in a field absolutely loaded with early gas. Should benefit from last one of the synthetic while returning to what may be her preferred surface in finale. Might surprise at big balloons. -Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 5:30 ET

Track: Woodbine (1st Race)

Horse: BELLA CLASSICA (#5, 7-2)

BELLA CLASSICA showed nothing after a tardy start when cutting back from a route to a sprint last Thursday and is stretching back out to 1 1/16 miles, the distance of his front-running score two back. Hot trainer Danny Yu had an impressive 28% strike rate second-time off a claim going back five years ($3.15 ROI). -Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 6:02 ET

Track: Woodbine (2nd Race)

Horse: GOOGLY EYES (#5, 6-1)

GOOGLY EYES raced three-wide over a rail-biased track last time when fourth on the drop to this bottom $5K conditioned class. This third start off an extended layoff could be a peak one for the 6yo, who's sent out by second-leading trainer Drexler for the red-hot leading owner Schickedanz. -Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 7:00 ET

Track: Remington (1st Race)

Horse: HE IS HEAVEN SENT (#1, 10-1)

HE IS HEAVEN SENT who has been facing higher-priced foes of late, has run some races that would land him in the winner's circle in this spot. -Mary Rampellini | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 10:16 ET

Track: Remington (8th Race)

Horse: LIL MISS BRISKET (#4, 9-2)

LIL MISS BRISKET is back in the overnight ranks after back-to-back stakes starts and she's also returning to the distance of her maiden win. -Mary Rampellini | Get Past Performances for this race

Looking for more action? It’s easier than ever to pick a winner with DRF Newbie. Access the most trusted information in horse racing! Start strong with DRF Newbie – horse racing, simplified. Try it free at newbie.drf.com.