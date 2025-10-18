11 of the Best Horse Races to Bet on For Saturday, October 17th
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Belmont at the Big A, Gulfstream, Woodbine, Santa Anita, Keeneland, and Laurel.
Post Time: 1:09 ET
Track: Laurel (3rd Race)
Horse: STARS ALIGN (#9, 6-1)
STARS ALIGN struggled to find running room in her last start at Laurel and regressed to finish sixth, but there's a reason she earned favoritism that day; for starters, Trombetta's recent success has turned heads, but the filly also improved earlier in September to finish second for a $20,000 tag with a 53 Beyer; she seemed to be gradually improving on the turf before catching the tough trip last time out, so she probably deserves a little patience. – Patrick Moquin | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 1:15 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (3rd Race)
Horse: WAITLIST (#7, 5-1)
WAITLIST is back on short rest while also taking some class relief after failing to get through his first-level allowance condition vs the likes of Strategic Focus, Stars and Stripes, and his progressive stablemaye V Cruizer recently; he broke his maiden going nine furlongs (on turf), and earned the top figure of his career over a mile and a quarter, so this distance should not be an issue. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 1:39 ET
Track: Woodbine (2nd Race)
Horse: D'AURUM (#4, 10-1)
D'AURUM ran gamely on the lead before fading in mid-stretch to end up fifth last time in the anchor leg of the Canadian Triple Crown, the 1 1/2-mile Breeders' Stakes around three turns on the inner turf. She's an excellent fit in this much easier 1 1/16-mile maiden special on the inner course. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 1:55 ET
Track: Gulfstream (3rd Race)
Horse: BLUE SLIDE PARK (#3, 5-1)
BLUE SLIDE PARK rallied mildly off slow pace while fanned 5 wide at the quarter pole under similar conditions last time. Goes from bug rider to Vasquez. Tepid call with cleaner trip in this wide open spot. – Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:46 ET
Track: Laurel (6th Race)
Horse: PEAK PERFORMER (#3, 8-1)
PEAK PERFORMER is a DRF Best Bet (Patrick Moquin). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:52 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (6th Race)
Horse: TAKESCHARGESMILING (#9, 10-1)
TAKESCHARGESMILING had an excuse for the lone poor recent effort when shuffled in traffic early off the layoff at Saratoga; gamely prevailed two back over Gatsby, who returned to blow out a field with a 93 Beyer while up in class, then scored an up-in-class victory of his own last month; off the claim again, but he runs for anyone. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:40 ET
Track: Keeneland (6th Race)
Horse: TAYLOR'S VERSION (#2, 6-1)
TAYLOR'S VERSION is a DRF Best Bet (Marcus Hersh). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:47 ET
Track: Woodbine (6th Race)
Horse: BEAUTIFUL THINGS (#1, 6-1)
BEAUTIFUL THINGS is by the 9% debut/freshman sire Charlatan and her stakes-winning dam dropped the 2yo Tapeta stakes winner Rosa, who was trained by KA. She dusted company from the gate in a pretty good breeze last Saturday. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:07 ET
Track: Gulfstream (9th Race)
Horse: RUGELACH (#7, 5-1)
RUGELACH freshened since returning from Del Mar and working well for return to a track over which he's run well earlier in her career. Finished second in key race against perhaps a touch softer in California finale. – Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 6:11 ET
Track: Gulfstream (11th Race)
Horse: KHOZALITE (#11, 10-1)
KHOZALITE moved well forward stretching out, trying turf for first time on graduation day following credible main track bow. Came back with a very strong work on 10/3 when getting the better of Micanopy, another of the key contenders in this lineup. Well posted outside, may prove bit of an upset threat on turn back to seven furlongs. – Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 8:07 ET
Track: Santa Anita (9th Race)
Horse: SUMTER (#6, 8-1)
SUMTER won this restricted turf-mile stakes last year, and seeks a repeat while stretching out from a pair of comeback sprints in races that were too short. Both were five furlongs on turf at DMR. Blinkers are off, he has a versatile running style to press his stablemate drawn to his inside. Third start back, stretching out to his preferred distance, SUMTER is the tepid choice. – Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race
