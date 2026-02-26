12 of the Best Horse Races for Friday, February 27th 2026
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Gulfstream, Aqueduct, Fair Grounds, Tampa Bay Downs, and Santa Anita.
Post Time: 12:20 ET
Track: Gulfstream (1st Race)
Horse: LILLESAND (#11, 8-1)
LILLESAND has beaten three home over two starts and for many that will be an easy throw out. Perhaps not so fast. We can forgive anyone's debut let alone a turf route. She shipped here for her second start and then was off slow. Also, did something go awry in that race hence the time off? Zayas gets a leg up and we just don't think he would be aboard unless this filly had a legit shot. Works are fine and this gal gets first Lasix. – Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 12:35 ET
Track: Tampa Bay Downs (1st Race)
Horse: JERSEY JOYCE (#7, 5-1)
JERSEY JOYCE impressed in the loss at The Meadowlands three back and then came back running off the bench for trainer Pat McBurney, an anomaly for a barn that usually races their absentees back into shape off a layoff; she was a sharp winner against maidens in her latest after a solid effort two back and she could still be on the improve. – Kenny Peck | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 1:05 ET
Track: Tampa Bay Downs (2nd Race)
Horse: SUJO (#7, 10-1)
SUJO was squeezed by a pair of rivals at the start of his debut but he rallied with interest late, just missing the show while down inside a foe; he galloped out very well past the wire and he clearly stands to move forward today if he gets away cleanly. – Kenny Peck | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 1:10 ET
Track: Aqueduct (1st Race)
Horse: CARADISE (#5, 5-1)
CARADISE established position early, then came with a good finish to run by the leaders late when breaking her maiden in an off-turf race going this distance at Saratoga last summer; made it 2 for 4 in her career when once again putting in a solid late run to close down dueling leaders in a short field last time; might be better than she looks, and she can take advantage of the added furlong in this spot. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 1:45 ET
Track: Fair Grounds (1st Race)
Horse: MYA PAPAYA (#5, 4-1)
If MYA PAPAYA can summon the speed she showed in her last-out turf race, she ought to be able to make the lead here, and class-droppers with speed are always dangerous. It's just that after two races, it's hard to know if this filly can run even enough to handle $15K maidens. She's got one larger and one smaller gap in the work pattern - we'll live with it. – Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:07 ET
Track: Tampa Bay Downs (4th Race)
Horse: SECURITYLIGHTNING (#7, 12-1)
SECURITYLIGHTNING is a DRF Best Bet (Kenny peck). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:51 ET
Track: Gulfstream (6th Race)
Horse: HEARTBEAT (#6, 4-1)
HEARTBEAT is a DRF Best Bet (Scott Ehlers). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:30 ET
Track: SA (1st Race)
Horse: PHOTOGENIC (#2, 6-1)
PHOTOGENIC can upset in this maiden-50 turf route following a better-than-looked effort last out. She ran against the race shape to finish fourth with a forwardly placed trip; the 1-2-3 finishers rallied from the back. PHOTOGENIC was the only "front-runner" to stick around; she actually finished well. Now she stretches from one mile to a mile and one-eighth in a race likely to unfold at a tepid pace. Bred for the distance, adding Lasix, PHOTOGENIC can score a mild upset with a front-running/pace-pressing trip. – Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:12 ET
Track: Tampa Bay Downs (8th Race)
Horse: SOUL STEALER (#1, 10-1)
SOUL STEALER cuts back to 5 1/2 furlongs and that should work to her advantage, as should today's addition of Lasix; she'll need an alert break from the fence but given that she will be involved immediately, and could get clear. – Kenny Peck | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:16 ET
Track: Aqueduct (7th Race)
Horse: SLAY SADIE SLAY (#2, 7-2)
SLAY SADIE SLAY is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Beer). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:16 ET
Track: Fair Grounds (6th Race)
Horse: MOONIE PIE (#6, 4-1)
MOONIE PIE is a DRF Best Bet (Marcus Hersh). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:47 ET
Track: Aqueduct (8th Race)
Horse: BELLORO's (#6, 6-1)
BELLORO penchant for breaking a step slowly from the gate has persisted since the Saratoga debut, though she nearly overcame it when finishing a good second in her second career start, after which she dueled and prevailed to break her maiden a month later; has been in over her head in both starts since; drops. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
