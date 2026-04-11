13 of the Best Horse Races in America on Saturday, April 10th 2026

DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Aqueduct, Gulfstream, Keeneland, Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs, and Oaklawn.

Post Time: 1:10 ET

Track: Aqueduct (1st Race)

Horse: CARAMEL CHIP (#3, 4-1)

It's obviously been a while since he's won a race, but CARAMEL CHIP (#3, 4-1) is finally getting some needed class relief as he drops into this conditioned claimer; hasn't gotten particularly favorable pace setups in recent starts, and might not get one here; should be finishing best late if Manny Franco can keep him within range of the leaders early. – David Aragona

Post Time: 1:13 ET

Track: Tampa Bay Downs (3rd Race)

Horse: MONGOLIAN CHAMP (#7, 10-1)

stretches out to a route again and trainer Tim Padilla has good numbers (19% win rate, $5.90 ROI) with such runners; this gelding was against a severe speed-friendly race flow when last sent long, two back and can improve off that line given a better set up. – Kenny Peck

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Post Time: 1:21 ET

Track: Gulfstream (2nd Race)

Horse: CHESTNUT (#6, 12-1)

has been forwardly prepared for her debut and comes off solid work on the Tapeta, which would bode well if this one comes off the grass. Been holding own in the a.m. on both surfaces with more experienced mates. – Mike Welsch

Post Time: 2:16 ET

Track: Tampa Bay Downs (5th Race)

Horse: BOURBON STATE (#6, 6-1)

will be looking to win this from just off the pace and given his tactical speed he should be well positioned behind a quick, contested pace; Beyers on the rise, and he faced better in recent tries. – Kenny Peck

Post Time: 2:23 ET

Track: Gulfstream (4th Race)

Horse: FREEDOM STREET (#4, 9-2)

put in a middle run following sluggish start, hung late while finishing on left lead last time. Comes back a first time gelding off that outing. Re-unites with Vasquez, repeat of previous try on 2/7 behind gate to wire winner puts him right in this mix at the end. – Mike Welsch

Post Time: 2:56 ET

Track: Gulfstream (5th Race)

Horse: SPACE LAUNCH (#7, 6-1)

SPACE LAUNCH and old pro getting some class relief dropping in for this tag for first time after being over-matched in all recent tries. Should fit nicely with these. – Mike Welsch

Post Time: 3:08 ET

Track: Keeneland (5th Race)

Horse: TILSON (#2, 8-1)

The only two workout videos for first-time starter TILSON came on dirt, and this is a turf horse. Even those drills offered encouraging signs! Already gelded, which can be a good thing with a young horse who's proving unruly for whatever reason, and is the first foal from the multiple Grade 1-winning middle-distance grass horse Cambier Parc. Trainer Walden with first-time starters that went off at 10-1 or lower in turf-route MSWs 9-2-2-2. – Marcus Hersh

Post Time: 3:20 ET

Track: Tampa Bay Downs (7th Race)

Horse: KALIK (#5, 12-1)

makes his seasonal debut and he seems to be a good fit for this $32,000 tag, as he has back figures that very much stand out here, if he can run back to him in his first start since November; he's a stone closer in need of pace but he should get at least an honest tempo up front. – Kenny Peck

Post Time: 3:27

Track: Oaklawn (4th Race)

Horse: YELL COUNTY (#1, 12-)

YELL COUNTY owns some competitive Beyer Speed Figures. ( Mary Rampellini)

Post Time: 3:49 ET

Track: Aqueduct (6th Race)

Horse: SUNDAY BOY (#1, 9-2)

For a compact field, there is a fair amount of pace in here; that may benefit SUNDAY BOY, who returns from a layoff after breaking his maiden in that lucrative stallion stakes to conclude his 2YO campaign; came to hand on dirt late last year, and some runbacks suggest that last race is better than the 65 Beyer; he may be underrated for this comeback. Just don't fully trust either SCULCOS FOLLY or ILLMATIC, who both exit runaway 90-plus Beyer victories. – David Aragona

Post Time: 5:01 ET

Track: Oaklawn (7th Race)

BETTYS CASH (#3, 8-1)

BETTYS CASH was second to a quality kind of winner last out and the race went in good time. AL'S ROMEO is a six-time winner who owns the field's best last-race Beyer Speed Figure. – Mary Rampellini

Post Time: 5:37 ET

Track: Gulfstream (10th Race)

Horse: ONE MORE BREW (#2, 10-1)

ONE MORE BREW a versatile sort so turf or synthetic no issue and coming off what appears a much needed outing vs. a bit better. Perfect at the distance on grass and with enough back class to earn shaky nod in the finale. – Mike Welsch

Post Time: 6:20 ET

Track: Keeneland (11th Race)

Horse: WEST END KID (#6, 9-2)

Granted, I am what some actual trainers like to call a "twitter trainer," but in my humble opinion, WEST END KID looks like a prime candidate for the blinkers-on move here. He didn't get away very well and was well back coming off the club turn - to the extent that the jockey flicked a rein at his mount, trying to move forward into a better position. Not only did he get no response, the horse appeared to come off the bridle and suck even further out of contention into the far turn. This would all be "whatever" but for the fact that after getting checked between horses straightening for home, WEK proceded to finish fastest and win the gallop-out. Work pattern says he's been aimed at KEE ever since, and with luck he could take down deserving favorite HEEERE'S JOHNNY. – Marcus Hersh