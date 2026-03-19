14 Races Highlighted in The Horse Racing Playbook for Friday, March 20, 2026

Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action.

DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Gulfstream, Aqueduct, Santa Anita, Tampa Bay Downs, Oaklawn, and Fair Grounds.

Post Time: 12:50 ET

Track: Gulfstream (1st Race)

Horse: H ABARRIO (#2, 10-1)

H ABARRIO is by a 6% debut sire. His dam went 7-1-1-1 and earned 36K. Lone sibling a full sister that is 11-1-0-0 and earned 15K. This is a good spot for a fresh face and all those works should help with a one turn mile debut. Team Perez are 2 for 6 with their 1st time starters and 2 for 4 with their debut maiden claimers. On top of that, they are 1 for 1 with horses debuting at a mile or more. – Scott Ehlers

Post Time: 1:45 ET

Track: Fair Grounds (1st Race)

Horse: SIR PISTOLERO (#5, 6-1)

SIR PISTOLERO has run on grass more than dirt, while also starting in many route races. Last year, he got into three dirt sprints, all at much higher class levels than this, and didn't run poorly. In fact, Sir Pistolero had never been in for a tag nearly as low as $7.5K until Feb. 12 and was compromised that day by breaking through the gate pre-start. Now down to $5K, and think the snakebit barn gets off the duck here. – Marcus Hersh

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Post Time: 1:51 ET

Track: Gulfstream (3rd Race)

Horse: KING JULIEN (#1, 15-1)

KING JULIEN looks off form but could easily find the front end. The best speed horse is often one that looks just like this. The other pace participants won't want to engage early in the belief that said horse is off form and will simply come back to the field. What actually happens is that said front runner gets a confidence boost and fails to stop. A bonus in that these types are often a good price. Oh, last race came back key when 2 of 9 returned to win with figs of 73 and 71. Added furlong actually helps front end plans. – Scott Ehlers

Post Time: 2:16 ET

Track: Aqueduct (3rd Race)

Horse: BELLORO (#4, 5-1)

BELLORO has yet to figure out the start, as he was once again off slowly when dropped in class last time; has speed, and is capable of an effort that would make him tough at this level, but he needs to figure out how to get away from the gate running. – Mike Beer

Post Time: 2:49 ET

Track: Aqueduct (4th Race)

Horse: BEST IMPRESSION (#7, 7-2)

BEST IMPRESSION is a nose away from having three recent wins at around this level, and she was likely compromised by a speed-favoring track in that narrow loss two back; tried moving up off the claim last time to no avail; drops back down. – Mike Beer

Post Time: 3:11 ET

Track: Oaklawn (4th Race)

Horse: AWOL (#3, 7-2)

AWOL is an honest sort who owns a competitive series of Beyer Speed Figures. – Mary Rampellini

Post Time: 3:22 ET

Track: Aqueduct (5th Race)

Horse: SARATOGA SUNSET (#2, 9-2)

SARATOGA SUNSET is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Beer).

Post Time: 3:43 ET

Track: Tampa Bay Downs (7th Race)

Horse: KISS ME FOR LUCK (#9, 20-1)

KISS ME FOR LUCK has high speed, as she showed in that loss for this tag two back, an effort that stamps her as a threat as she returns to that same level; she faded badly in her latest but that was a pace-paced race where the stone closers held the edge, and she was caught too close to the early pace there (note the inverted "C" symbol in DRF pp's). – Kenny Peck

Post Time: 3:54 ET

Track: Aqueduct (6th Race)

Horse: DIXIE HEX (#6, 5-1)

DIXIE HEX appears to have landed in a good-looking spot as the lone firster in this field, as he has some pedigree behind him as a Good Magic half to multiple Grade 3 winner, and multiple Grade 1-placed, Tommy Macho; just blew out a bullet from the gate for capable first-out trainer Handal. – Mike Beer

Post Time: 4:37 ET

Track: Gulfstream (8th Race)

Horse: AERIALIST (#4, 6-1)

AERIALIST didn't do much off the layoff but wasn't terrible either. She found herself on the rail previously and was content to chase but found trouble. She gets a pair of speed balls to heat up the pace and puts three races together. The class drop into restricted claimers could help also. – Scott Ehlers

Post Time: 4:45 ET

Track: Fair Grounds (7th Race)

Horse: COME SAIL AWAY (#3, 15-1)

Not many runners this meet from the L Rivelli barn, and also not many winners considering the outfit's perenially glittering win percentage. COME SAIL AWAY though - she looks primed and very well meant. This barn has proven over the long term that they train to win first out, and the work pattern here jumps off the page in that direction. Owner paid $130K for an La-bred son of Lone Sailor - you can bet they really want to knock out the statebred-restricted maiden before meet's end. – Marcus Hersh

Post Time: 5:15 ET

Track: Fair Grounds (8th Race)

Horse: NEAT (#3, 10-1)

NEAT is a DRF Best Bet (Marcus Hersh).

Post Time: 6:07 ET

Track: Santa Anita (5th Race)

Horse: CONFIDENTIALITY (#8, 4-1)

First-time starter CONFIDENTIALITY will be tough if she runs as well as she has worked for trainer Mark Glatt. She drilled a bullet five furlongs (:58) on March 2 in company with Tap the Gin, a stablemate colt who won his debut on Sunday. The filly is by Complexity, whose debut progeny win at an above-average 13 percent (all ages). From the outside post, with a series of bullet works, CONFIDENTIALITY is expected to come out firing. – Brad Free

Post Time: 7:37 ET

Track: Santa Anita (8th Race)

Horse: WEST FRESNO (#5, 6-1)

WEST FRESNO drops from Cal-bred maiden-50 to Cal-bred maiden-12.5 while adding blinkers and with speed to set or press the pace. Fourth career start, at her lowest class level yet, this is her race to win or lose. Wagering value is negligible, however. – Brad Free