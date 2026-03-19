The 15 Best Races on Thursday, March 19 2026

Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action.

Daily Racing Form handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Gulfstream, Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs, Fair Grounds, Turf Paradise, and Turfway.

Post Time: 1:42 ET

Track: Aqueduct (2nd Race)

Horse: ROSEBERNS DREAM (#5, 7-2)

ROSEBERNS DREAM ran well in her career debut while showing speed over a wet track at Saratoga; was involved on a good pace before giving way on turf in her next start, then lost all chance when stumbling badly at the start in her return to dirt in December; chased wide and backed up in that last one; takes a needed class drop off the freshening, and her speed might play in this spot. -Mike Beer

Post Time: 2:44 ET

Track: Aqueduct (4th Race)

Horse: BECK'S DREAMER (#4, 5-1)

BECK'S DREAMER broke from the far outside post in his two-turn debut last September at Churchill, where he eventually settled for third behind Cool Andy and Come to Papa, who have combined for four wins since shipping to NY this winter; deserves another chance after stumbling very awkwardly and winding up outrun in that last one. -Mike Beer

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Post Time: 2:45 ET

Track: Fair Grounds (3rd Race)

Horse: MISS MAXIMUS (#4, 9-2)

MISS MAXIMUS was claimed by these connections for $15K thirteen months and 11 races ago, and only now drops below that price. She does so because her form is solid - ready to win -- she hasn't won since May, and the FG meet is about to end, leaving this barn racing for considerably lower spring and summer LA purses. Is well meant, capable, and was taken out of preferred trip last time with a poor start. -Marcus Hersh

Post Time: 3:15 ET

Track: Fair Grounds (4th Race)

Horse: RUN OF THE HOUSE (#5, 4-1)

RUN OF THE HOUSE hasn't raced in just over one year, though, somewhat interestingly, he did post timed workouts in April, May, June, and July. Also worked twice in New York mid- and late December before being shipped to FG and getting onto a regular breeze pattern. Put it all together and the horse feels well meant for $15K, half his lowest claim price, returning from the extended break. -Marcus Hersh

Post Time: 3:25 ET

Track: Gulfstream (6th Race)

Horse: JENADRIYAH (#7, 8-1)

JENADRIYAH one of several new faces debuting for mid-tag and like that move back on 1/18 over surface when matching strides with I Love Giraffes who won maiden at first asking off the work. Well drawn outside. Tab board for more clues to the new ones in here. -Mike Welsch

Post Time: 4:07 ET

Track: Oaklawn (6th Race)

Horse: FIFTH AVENUE (#7, 3-1)

FIFTH AVENUE was just edged last out in a race that went in good time. He has speed and could show the way or track MARTINI BLU, who breaks to his inside. -Mary Rampellini

Post Time: 4:35 ET

Track: Turf Paradise (4th Race)

Horse: BOLD AND AMBITIOUS (#1, 8-1)

BOLD AND AMBITIOUS is by a 12% debut sire. Her dam went 48-10-8-4 and earned 269K. Of 3 sibs to race, 2 won and both beat winners (41K and 32K). We can't remember seeing Corbett ride for this barn so that interests us. Local works are OK and the price should entice. RIGHT AND TIGHT is feeling good and now puts three races together for the first time. We like how this filly often breaks sharp. Beaten favorite angle applies if you like that. -Scott Ehlers

Post Time: 5:25 ET

Track: Gulfstream (10th Race)

Horse: SORELLA BELLA (#2, 6-1)

SORELLA BELLA shortens up to a sprint after showing good speed trying two turns in debut. Held own with vastly more experienced and accomplished Urban Legend in subsequent a.m. trial. Luis stays. Expect big improvement at second asking. -Mike Welsch

Post Time: 5:36 ET

Track: Turf Paradise (6th Race)

Horse: WHISKY MY GOD (#6, 20-1)

WHISKY MY GOD is a DRF Best Bet (Scott Ehlers).

Post Time: 6:40 ET

Track: Turf Paradise (8th Race)

Horse: URBAN JUSTICE (#2, 6-1)

URBAN JUSTICE drops a notch and gets off the rail all while adding a full furlong. Where is the speed in this race? This guy showed some zip last out and just needs to break decent to find the front end today. That recent work bodes well. -Scott Ehlers

Post Time: 6:45 ET

Track: Fair Grounds (11th Race)

Horse: YOU GOOD (#7, 8-1)

YOU GOOD's last win came the last time he was able to make the front and dictate pace, and that seems like a plausible trip here, too. Used to be you could get some value on a horse like this coming off a poor start - but that's rarely the case in this era if said horse is "live." Still, he was 6-1 in a better showing two back and might not take too much action. -Marcus Hersh

Post Time: 7:25 ET

Track: Turfway (4th Race)

Horse: SUSSUDIO (#3, 8-1)

SUSSUDIO beat over half the field home in her last three starts and was denied a clean trip in all of them. At some point, her luck has to improve. She draws fine and gets a little bit of pace to chase today. New pilot is noted. -Scott Ehlers

Post Time: 8:25 ET

Track: Turfway (6th Race)

Horse: HEARTS UNITED (#6, 8-1)

HEARTS UNITED looked good one and three back so what happened two back? Sometimes the girls just throw in a poor one. If all stay in, then today's pace is better than last few. Win rider keeps the faith and this barn is 14% with their repeating winners. -Scott Ehlers

Post Time: 9:25 ET

Track: Turfway (8th Race)

Horse: DROGON (#7, 9-2)

DROGON is a DRF Best Bet (Scott Ehlers).

Post Time: 10:25 ET

Track: Turfway (10th Race)

Horse: FLORENTINE LADY (#11, 10-1)

FLORENTINE LADY is bred to like sprinting with her 387 distance Tommy. After trying two turns in her first two starts and doing little the distance switch just made sense. This filly was right there at the 1/8th pole before tiring. Two of four sibs beat winners and earned 140K/110K. Form cycle hints at better and this filly draws best. -Scott Ehlers