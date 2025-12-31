16 of the Best Horse Races Across America for New Year's Day 2026

Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com .

DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Aqueduct, Gulfstream, Turfway, Turf Paradise, and Oaklawn.

Post Time: 12:20 ET

Track: Gulfstream (1st Race)

Horse: TOO LOOSE LA TREK (#3, 10-1)

TOO LOOSE LA TREK a new face to the category who has done majority of preparations for bow at Fair Hill although did show a turn of foot in one local drill, which could come in handy if used to best advantage over what has been a speed favoring course. Barn owns big ROI numbers with first starters and first turf. -Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 12:50 ET

Track: Gulfstream (2nd Race)

Horse: HAPPY RIDE (#7, 7-2)

HAPPY RIDE dueled, could not resist Misprint when pair met for first time last month but should benefit from the outing while staying put off the claim. Well drawn outside for new connections. Might reverse that decision if able to get loose, relax a tad on front end in rematch. -Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 2:08 ET

Track: Aqueduct (4th Race)

Horse: ALWAYS PACKEN (#6, 8-1)

ALWAYS PACKEN is a homebred out of Two Tone's mare Vivant, who went 1 for 17 in her career while flashing good speed as a matter of course; has been breezing up to this slowly for an underrated first-out trainer - Levine 6 for his last 24 with first-time starters in maiden claiming dirt sprints (25%, $3.32 ROI). -Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 2:25 ET

Track: Oaklawn (3rd Race)

Horse: HUGE BIGLY (#10, 9-2)

HUGE BIGLY is well-versed at this mile and an eighth trip and won over a mile and three-sixteenths last season at Oaklawn. -Mary Rampellini | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 2:45 ET

Track: Fair Grounds (3rd Race)

Horse: EMILYHASHERTURN (#4, 8-1)

Not sure whether EMILYHASHERTURN prefers a mile or a sprint, of where this LA-bred slots into open low conditioned-claiming competition, but am sure she wants no part of trying to make a late wide from from 10th, as happened last out when she broke a beat slow, then got squeezed back to last shortly after the start. Long or short she wants a forward placement, and that last start (where she actually turned in a snappy fifth furlong) was a race she might have "needed" following a long layoff and return to the J Jeansonne stable. Scratched from an 12/28 race in favor of this spot. Interested at something like the morning line odds. -Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 2:48 ET

Track: Gulfstream (6th Race)

Horse: FAST FIXER (#3, 10-1)

FAST FIXER a seven time winner over the course who has been competitive in last pair with same kind. Got trapped on deeper rail in last one after near miss two back. Should offer a little value in this spot. Trip likely to decide outcome today. -Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:08 ET

Track: Aqueduct (6th Race)

Horse: TRUE ADIRONDACKER (#6, 5-1)

TRUE ADIRONDACKER lost ground at every point of call while trailing a field home in the MSW debut going this distance; appeared to need that start while tiring pretty badly in the final quarter of a mile; Lasix on for Rice, who is 5 for her last 16 with second-time starters dropping from MSW to maiden claiming (31%, $2.05 ROI). -Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:15 ET

Track: Fair Grounds (4th Race)

Horse: SENDERO (#11, 12-1)

SENDERO's races for 3X this claiming price (albeit conditioned) last FG meet plus his summer EVD win over 6-1 chance Red Road stamps him as an overpriced and plausible win contender in this turf route. Sent to Colonial at end of last form cycle because he's Virginia-bred, he was in too tough facing allowance horses two back and way, way too tough against the likes of graded-stakes class Wolfie's Dynaghost in the restricted stake, his most recent out. Freshened with notably quick FG workout times (no video). -Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:38 ET

Track: Aqueduct (7th Race)

Horse: JACKIE THE JOKER (#8, 8-1)

JACKIE THE JOKER used his speed to win a race at around this level at Saratoga with a competitive figure, then also ran well in each of his next two starts while up in class (one of those on turf); he faced a much tougher field of $16k claimers two back, then gave was when up in class off the claim last time; drops back down with speed. -Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:53 ET

Track: Oaklawn (6th Race)

Horse: RAGTIME SIZZLE (#7, 6-1)

RAGTIME SIZZLE has been picking up checks for a similar price in New York. -Mary Rampellini | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 4:08 ET

Track: Aqueduct (8th Race)

Horse: DID IT DIALED (#7, 6-1)

DID IT DIALED ran well as the lone firster in the field in his sloppy Churchill debut in May, then improved sharply to win his next start with an 82 Beyer; had closed late ground in two recent starts back on dirt; still has room to improve as he switches to a dangerous barn for the NY debut. -Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 4:42 ET

Track: Turf Paradise (4th Race)

Horse: MONEYSHOT (#6, 6-1)

MONEYSHOT got Beyer speed figures of 79 and 78 going this distance only 4 and 5 back. We bet this short layoff helps. Alvarado gets a leg up and has rode this gelding before. That race before the layoff came back key when 2 of 3 returned to win with Beyers of 84 and 75 (another finished 3rd with a 82 figure). There isn't that much pace in this race if looking for a small knock. -Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 5:15 ET

Track: Fair Grounds (8th Race)

Horse: PHAROAH'S DYNASTY (#9, 6-1)

Lightly raced PHAROAH'S DYNASTY has made two of his five starts at Kentucky Downs, a tricky course that many horses (him?) don't handle. The other three starts: A debut turf sprint win at BAQ, a tough-trip 7th in October 2024 in a KEE turf sprint stakes, and a last-out fifth with an even tougher trip racing during the KEE October meet at this class level and distance. Compromised at the start and put in really, really tight before the half-mile pole last time, then finished with good interest despite the jockey showing about zero interest in in urging his mount forward. -Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 5:40 ET

Track: Turf Paradise (6th Race)

Horse: LORD ANTHEM (#1, 5-1)

LORD ANTHEM has improved his Beyer speed figure in all of his races. How much better is he as a 4YO? He beat half the field home in his debut even though he broke last. His last race came back key when 2 of 7 returned to win with figs of 51 and 49. He has some tactical speed to hold the rail and gets a decent pace to chase. -Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 5:55 ET

Track: Turfway Park (1st Race)

Horse: SHORTSTOP (#5, 10-1)

SHORTSTOP is just better of late and now puts local races back to back. His best efforts are often near the pace so this would be an ideal spot for just that as there is little zip in here. Class drop and a good price go hand in hand. -Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 7:55 ET

Track: Turfway Park (5th Race)

Horse: CAIROSA (#4, 15-1)

CAIROSA has tried nothing but routing in her short career so bonus points for that. One of two sibs is a multiple route winner of 88K (111K overall). The other sib is 4-0-2-0 going long for 14K. First Lasix, some nice works, a good draw, and the short layoff all work together. -Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race