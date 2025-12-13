Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com .

DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Aqueduct, Gulfstream, Woodbine, Oaklawn, and Los Alamitos Race Course.

Post Time: 1:10 ET

Track: Aqueduct (3rd Race)

Horse: FIGHTFORALLEGIANCE (#5, 5-1)

FIGHTFORALLEGIANCE is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Beer).

Post Time: 2:17 ET

Track: Gulfstream (5th Race)

Horse: TAPIZAR'S TEMPER (#2, 8-1)

TAPIZAR'S TEMPER re-claimed by present connections this summer at Colonial gets ample class relief for local debut. Won only previous start over a synthetic surface and did so decisively albeit against weak group at Turfway earlier in the season. – Mike Welsch

Post Time: 2:33 ET

Track: Woodbine (4th Race)

Horse: STEALIN'TIME

STEALIN'TIME has maintained solid form since returning from a sabbatical in late August and could clear the non-three condition in her second try off the BS claim. Flores was up for her third at this level most recently in a slow-paced sprint. – Ron Gierkink

Post Time: 2:55 ET

Track: Oaklawn (3rd Race)

Horse: TEJON PASS (#8, 5-1)

This is a competitive group. The Grade 3-placed TEJON PASS shortens up some in distance and the move would seem to suit runner who brings excellent speed to the table. On a pedigree point, he's from a multiple Grade 2-winning mare who ran out $715K. – Mary Rampellini

Post Time: 3:10 ET

Track: Aqueduct (7th Race)

Horse: SCALABLE (#2, 4-1)

SCALABLE improved as a dirt router last summer as a 3yo, lrading to a Grade 3 win at Monmouth, but she ran the best race of her career when turned back to take the Interborough here in January with a 93 Beyer; had little chance in a pace-dominated Grade 2 off the layoff, then finished gamely from last to gain ground on heavily favored WEIGH THE RISKS in that last one; getting out to a one-turn mile might work for her. – Mike Beer

Post Time: 3:17 ET

Track: Gulfstream (7th Race)

Horse: UNCLECHARLIESGIFT (#2, 7-2)

UNCLECHARLIESGIFT a $120K earner in 2025 who won a pair here during 2025 meet in game fashion. Tepid nod after his best. Was a bit over-matched last time in N Y. – Mike Welsch

Post Time: 4:03 ET

Track: Woodbine (7th Race)

Horse: SHERIF ALI (#5, 8-1)

SHERIF ALI didn't have much pace to close into most recently before salvaging fourth, his fifth straight competitive race vs. starter/optional-claiming stock. He's an adequate fit in this N1X/optional claimer Beyer-wise and could benefit from the stretch-out to 1 1/4 miles. – Ron Gierkink

Post Time: 7:30 ET

Track: Los Alamitos Race Course (9th Race)

Horse: SEAGER MAN (#9, 10-1)

SEAGER MAN stalked and kept on well to be a good 2nd vs.$10K foes at DMR Nov. 14, a run that looks better when you note the 1st and 3rd finishers both came right back to win. It's most encouraging Mullins not only saw fit to claim him (and is super off a claim) he brings him back where he can't lose him to another claim. Oh, and his only prior local start was a win. – Michael Hammersly

