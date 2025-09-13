All the Best Horse Races for Saturday, September 13th
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Belmont at the Big A, Woodbine, Gulfstream, Colonial Downs, and Los Alamitos Race Course.
Post Time: 1:30 ET
Track: Colonial Downs (3rd Race)
Horse: DEADPAN
DEADPAN was primed for this dueling for the lead at longer as he heads back to dirt where his last start on the main track 3-back was a front running victory. Beaten favorite a couple of times on dirt in 2025 finishing 2nd best earlier this year over the Colonial main track in a much tougher allowance spot. – Art Gropper | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:13 ET
Track: Woodbine (3rd Race)
Horse: CLASSIC DISCOVERY (#2, 6-1)
CLASSIC DISCOVERY saved ground on the turn before closing between rivals to end up third in a blanket finish when moving out to seven-eighths over yielding ground on the inner turf most recently. She's bred to run on and should be dangerous in this two-turn inner turf route if able to save ground on the freshest part of the course. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:37 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (4th Race)
Horse: RAFA JUNIOR (#5, 6-1)
In a race where none of the firsters check all the boxes, at least RAFA JUNIOR has some decent pedigree for these conditions; new sire Caracaro's progeny have won 5 of 19 (26%) turf sprints so far, and damsire Shackleford is also a good turf sprint influence; Rick Dutrow isn't necessarily known for debut success, but he did win with a firster in a turf sprint at Saratoga off modest workouts. – David Aragona | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:56 ET
Track: Gulfstream (5th)
Horse: STARSHIP DISCOVERY (#3, 4-1)
STARSHIP DISCOVERY ran great in her debut even tough it was two turns on the grass. That was as a 3YO so she figures more mature at age 4. We know she can fire fresh and that she likes this sod. Works are perfect. – Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:54 ET
Track: Woodbine (6th Race)
Horse: ARGOS (#1, 8-1)
ARGOS is a DRF Best Bet (Ron Gierkink). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:01 ET
Track: Gulfstream (7th Race)
Horse: CHROMOTION (#1, 20-1)
CHROMOTION might find the front at a huge price and forget to stop. Off form runners like this are often let go on the front end in the belief they will tire. Sometimes they do...sometimes they get a confidence boost and don't. His return try had him right there with a furlong to go. – Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:36 ET
Track: Los Alamitos Race Course (2nd Race)
Horse: CONCORD BRIDGE (#7, 4-1)
CONCORD BRIDGE shortens to a sprint aftger dueling and tiring both routes this summer at Del Mar. The last time 'BRIDGE ran short, he won a maiden sprint by four lengths with a figure high enough to win this allowance. The productive trainer-jockey combo of Ellis and Welfin Orantes (8 for 17 since February) could sweep the early double. – Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:47 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (8th Race)
Horse: AMERICAN GRANT (#7, 8-1)
There figures to be at least a fair early pace in this race, and that's what AMERICAN GRANT (#7, 8-1) needs to be most effective; he just never looked comfortable rating at the back of the pack last time; even though the fractions look fast, that field was pretty bunched and he was pulling behind horses after a slow start; ran well to win against a decent field two back, and retains one of the best turf jockeys in the colony. – David Aragona | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:00 ET
Track: Colonial Downs (10th Race)
Horse: IN THIS MOMENT (#6, 7-2)
IN THIS MOMENT is a lightly raced filly making just start 5 of career late in her 4-year-old season. Made her career debut on Colonial Downs grass but has improved considerably since that unveiling 1 year and 1 week ago. Beat the 2-back runner-up finisher who broke her maiden next-out in a Pimlico MSW with an 83 Beyer. – Art Gropper | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:02 ET
Track: Woodbine (10th Race)
Horse: TWIN CITY (#3, 15-1)
TWIN CITY won his season opener going seven-eighths on the Tapeta with an 88 Beyer in a conditioned allowance/optional claimer before two straight dull outings on turf. He's coming off an improved third in the G2 King Edward on the main turf and could make some noise at a square price in this G3 on the Tapeta. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:45 ET
Track: Los Alamitos Race Course (4th Race)
Horse: ROGUE SON (#3, 5-1)
A subtle class drop from open $6.25k claiming to N3L $6.25k claiming benefits ROGUE SON. His last "win" was at LRC in December; he was disqualified for interference and placed third. 'SON has never raced at this low level, there is enough pace to flatter his closing rally. – Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race