DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Friday, August 1, 2025
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Saratoga, Del Mar, Gulfstream, Woodbine, Monmouth, and Colonial Downs.
Post Time: 2:28 Track: Monmouth (2nd Race) Horse: AWESOME ENTRY (#5, 6-1)
AWESOME ENTRY is a DRF Best Bet (Kenny Peck). | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 2:52 Track: Saratoga (4th Race) Horse: SMART SUGAR (#7, 15-1)
SMART SUGAR is by Twirling Candy (16% with both juvenile first-time starters and turf routers), from a versatile and classy female family; hasn't missed a beat in the morning, and she looked good breezing over turf at the end of June. – Mike Beer | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 3:00 Track: Gulfstream (5th Race) Horse: SUPERS LUCKY LADY (#5, 3-1)
SUPERS LUCKY LADY is feeling great. She was simply unlucky to lose the photo last out. She is bred to like the green so we think she can improve upon her recent start. Three works between starts is noted but that makes sense as connections waited for this turf course to re-open. – Scott Ehlers | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 3:51 Track: Woodbine (6th Race) Horse: HOLIDAY SNOOZE (#8, 6-1)
HOLIDAY SNOOZE has worked well since a subpar showing vs. OS/$40K maidens July 6 and should make some noise in this $25K contest if he handles the grass, over which he has yet to compete. – Ron Gierkink | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 3:55 Track: Gulfstream (6th Race) Horse: COUSIN KRISTI (#5, 5-1)
COUSIN KRISTI was sent off at 9-1 in her return try and we bet she needed that race. We know this mare likes it here even as she tries the synth for only the second time. She gets in light and has some speed to help her trip. – Scott Ehlers | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 4:02 Track: Saratoga (6th Race) Horse: BROOKLYN STYLES (#7, 8-1)
BROOKLYN STYLES is by excellent sire Munnings, who gets winners on all surfaces, from a dam who was a stakes winner overseas and in the states, and was Grade 1-placed on turf in California; this is the female family of Breeders' Cup Juvenile (synthetic) winner Vale of York, who was a debut winner on turf in England; working right along since being purchased for $140k out of a 10.1 breeze in April. – Mike Beer | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 4:25 Track: Woodbine (7th Race) Horse: BRINGER OF RAIN (#6, 8-1)
BRINGER OF RAIN pressed the pace in the two-path before tiring over a rail-favoring track when going long on the Tapeta a month ago. His trainer has impressive stats when going route/sprint and this guy could run a much-improved race in his third start off a break. – Ron Gierkink | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 4:45 Track: Gulfstream (8th Race) Horse: PRIVATE THOUGHTS (#5, 5-1)
PRIVATE THOUGHTS is a DRF Best Bet (Scott Ehlers). | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 6:19 Track: Saratoga (10th Race) Horse: LOVEUMISSUMEANIT (#6, 8-1)
LOVEUMISSUMEANIT is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Beer). | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 7:00 Track: Del Mar (1st Race) Horse: NO OTHER LIKE YOU (#4, 4-1)
NO OTHER LIKE YOU is a DRF Best Bet (Brad Free). | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 7:21 Track: Colonial Downs (8th Race) Horse: MAMBA MINDSET (#4, 6-1)
MAMBA MINDSET is a DRF Best Bet (Patrick Moquin). | Get PPs for this race
