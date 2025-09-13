Best Horse Race for Sunday, September 14th: Belmont at the Big A’s, The Athenia Stakes
Another great day of horse racing from Aqueduct Racetrack on Sunday and all eyes are on the 4th race.
Sunday’s DRF Race of the Day is Belmont at the Big A’s 4th race, the Athenia Stakes. Post Time is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. ET. David Aragona and Gino Buccola analyze the race and share their thoughts.
Want to go deeper on today’s featured race? View FREE DRF Past Performances for today’s Race of the Day.
Need help making your picks? Ask DRFai, your AI-powered racing assistant. Just type in your questions and get instant insights. Try it now at chat.drf.com.
Published |Modified