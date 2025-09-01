Best Horse Races on Labor Day, Monday September 1st
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Saratoga, Del Mar, Woodbine, Monmouth, and Colonial Downs.
Post Time: 12:05 ET
Track: Saratoga (1st Race)
Horse: GRUNGE (#2, 6-1)
GRUNGE breezed 10-flat before selling for $260k in April, and he has continued to train forwardly since joining Clement's barn; son of new sire Beau Liam (five debut winners already; two at this meet) is out of a dam who was a debut winner, and is a half-brother to multiple stakes winner and $900k earner Divine Miss Grey. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 12:50 ET
Track: Monmouth (1st Race)
Horse: NITRO SPECIAL (#3, 6-1)
NITRO SPECIAL is worth a shot in his second career start after he lost his best chance at the start, especially given the drop in class and the addition of blinkers, which could certainly help him turn things around; barn four-for-seven with limited number of horses sprinting on the grass. – Kenny Peck | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:09 ET
Track: Woodbine (3rd Race)
Horse: MISTER HOLDEN (#5, 6-1)
MISTER HOLDEN is coming off a handy score vs. $15K non-three opposition and would appear to be a good fit in this starter/optional claimer. He worked a quick half with his classier stablemate Light the Lamp while holding his own the other day. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:55 ET
Track: Saratoga (6th Race)
Horse: ISLAND CHARM (#7, 6-1)
ISLAND CHARM is by Improbable, a sire who has proven to be versatile in terms of both surface and distance; this filly is a half-sister to a turf sprint winner (80 Beyer winning on the surface), and Russell does well with horses like this - 2yo, first-time starter, turf, sprint: 3 for her last 13, $3.12 ROI, with three more in that sample finishing second. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:45
Track: Monmouth (7th Race)
Horse: AWESOME ENTRY (#4, 10-1)
AWESOME ENTRY has been one of the unluckier horses at the 2025 meet in terms of race flow. He's a stone closer reliant on the race flow and he hasn't gotten any help from the frontrunners in any of his starts this year, all of them light on pace and setting up well for the speeds (note the four consecutive "S" symbols in DRF pp's); that should change today, as he should get at least some help from the pacesetters, and he can take a big step forward today if that is indeed the case. – Kenny Peck | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:00 ET
Track: Colonial Downs (8th Race)
Horse: HALE BOP (#6, 6-1)
HALE BOP cut back to 5 1/2 furlongs last time out and lost all chance after an unlucky break; her performance at this level and distance in July feels more indicative of her ability, and that race came off a layoff; Lawrence is probably right to bring her back to a route distance and it won't take much for her to get the job done here. cut back to 5 1/2 furlongs last time out and lost all chance after an unlucky break; her performance at this level and distance in July feels more indicative of her ability, and that race came off a layoff; Lawrence is probably right to bring her back to a route distance and it won't take much for her to get the job done here. – Patrick Moquin | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 9:35 ET
Track: Del Mar (11th Race)
Horse: MAKUTU (#4, 6-1)
MAKUTU ran the best race of his three-start career finishing second last out in a similar maiden-50 turf mile. It was his second start since he was gelded; and if he continues his upward pattern he can win with a forwardly placed trip. The fractions are likely to be softer than the blazing splits he chased last out. – Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race
Meet DRFai - Your Horse Racing Personal Assistant. Got a question about a race? Need help picking a winner? DRFai delivers instant, expert-level answers to all your handicapping questions. Try it now at chat.drf.com