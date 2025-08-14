Best Horse Racing Picks for Friday, August 15, 2025
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Saratoga, Colonial Downs, and Canterbury.
Post Time: 1:10 ET
Track: Saratoga (1st Race)
Horse: JACK’S WORLD (#5, 6-1)
Jack's World is by a new sire who was cut out to be a nice turf horse, before a win in the Santa Anita Derby sidetracked him as a 3yo; there is also turf in this female family through Grade 1 winner Magnificent Song (third dam); like that Rice hasn't breezed this one of the grass after purchasing for $150k earlier in the year; things to like, and might be a fair price. – Mike Beer
Post Time: 1:32 ET
Track: Woodbine (5th Race)
Horse: TRUE SHOT (#3, 5-1)
True Shot overcame a terrible trip to finish second two back and then graduated most recently after a wide trip from post 11 in another two-turn inner turf tilt. He could double up in this non-two tilt with his confidence on a high. – Ron Gierkink
Post Time: 3:00 ET
Track: Monmouth (5th Race)
Horse: STARLIT SKY (#3, 3-1)
Starlit Sky ships in from New York for trainer George Weaver after stalking early and tiring late in her first start going two-turns over the grass. The Connect filly showed improved speed with the addition of blinkers, but the race shape did her no favors. She meets a softer group here that is light on significant experience and attracts strong turf rider Samy Camacho Jr. for her first local try. – Scott Shapiro
Post Time: 4:18 ET
Track: Woodbine (7th Race)
Horse: SHADOW REALM (#7, 7-2)
Shadow Realm brings excellent Tapeta form to this main turf sprint and could mow down all the speed if he stays in the zone. His only turf start was a creditable third behind Dewolf and Unbridled Weather in the restricted Bull Page Stakes last September. – Ron Gierkink
Post Time: 5:45 ET
Track: Saratoga (9th Race)
Horse: FUTURE IS NOW (#6, 6-5)
Future Is Now (#6, 6-5) got very good last year while winning four stakes sprinting on turf, including both the Grade 2 Intercontinental and the '24 running of this race over course and distance; has picked up where she left off so far this year with two more graded stakes victories, and she matched her Beyer top defeating s tougher field that this in that last one; the clear horse to beat – Mike Beer
Post Time: 6:18 ET
Track: Saratoga (10th Race)
Horse: CHRIS’S SONG (#1, 8-1)
Chris's Song got in a late debut as a 2yo going seven, where he raced very greenly after getting bumped and steadied at the start; had more speed, and was more professional, in his return from the layoff sprinting; stretches out with forward to go as he puts races together. – Mike Beer
Post Time: 7:32 ET
Track: Del Mar (4th Race)
Horse: WINDS OF FREEDOM (#2, 7-2)
Winds of Freedom returns to the Del Mar dirt track on which he has won 2 of 3 starts, while dropping slightly in class to $16k claiming 3yos. He has speed for an up-front trip; he is sufficiently versatile to chase from just off. First start in three months, 'FREEDOM is ready to fire. – Brad Free
Post Time: 8:32 ET
Track: Del Mar (6th Race)
Horse: MRS. ASTOR (#3, 5-2)
Mrs. Astor is queen of the female marathon turf division; five starts in California include four stakes wins and one runner-up finish. She won by a nose last out at odds-on, in a mile and one-quarter stakes shorter than she prefers. She trained well and pointed to this mile-and-three-eighths stakes since, and enters as simply the "best horse." With clear sailing stretching to three turns, she should be tough although favorites won this stakes just once in the last 11 years. – Brad Free
