Best Race of the Day for Saturday, September 5th: Franklin-Simpson Stakes

Here is an expert video analysis of today’s Race of the Day from Daily Racing Form – the most trusted source of horse racing news and information since 1894.

Jun 7, 2025; Saratoga, NY, USA; Patch Adams (4) with Luis Saez up wins Race 11 - the Woody Stephens Stakes Presented by Mohegan Sun at Saratoga Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Saturday's DRF Race of the Day is Kentuck Downs’ 10th race, the Grade 1 Franklin-Simpson Stakes. Post Time is scheduled for 6:21 p.m. ET. David Aragona and Mike Beer analyze the race and share their thoughts.

