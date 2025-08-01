DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Saturday, August 2, 2025: Best Races From Woodbine, Monmouth, and Gulfstream
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Saratoga, Del Mar, Gulfstream, Woodbine, Monmouth, and Colonial Downs.
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
Post Time: 1:34
Track: Woodbine (2nd Race)
Horse: SOUPER ZONDA (#6, 8-1)
SOUPER ZONDA has worked impressively for her first start since the fall and could run a corker with the addition of Lasix and Husbands. – Ron Gierkink | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 1:41
Track: Saratoga (4th Race)
Horse: BONUS MOVE (#3, 12-1)
BONUS MOVE is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Beer). | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 1:50
Track: Monmouth (3rd Race)
Horse: RICHIE'S VALENTINE (#10, 6-1)
RICHIE'S VALENTINE was well behind a few of these same rivals two back, in her last turf sprint try, but she had a great deal of trouble in that race, yet was moving well enough through the lane to catch the eye; can surprise today given a clean trip, especially an alert start, as she does have decent early zip. – Kenny Peck | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 2:51
Track: Monmouth (5th Race)
Horse: HE'S GOT SWAGGER (#8, 7-2)
HE'S GOT SWAGGER is a DRF Best Bet (Kenny Peck). | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 3:21
Track: Monmouth (6th Race)
Horse: LANCE'S SMILE (#6, 4-1)
LANCE'S SMILE stepped up and ran a big race to graduate from the maiden ranks in her latest, and while that was a major improvement over the first two Beyers she posted at this meet those efforts were better than the figures might indicate, as she closed well in her seasonal debut and the race two back came up faster than par; has speed but can also rate and make one run. – Kenny Peck | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 3:40
Track: Woodbine (6th race)
Horse: READY TO JAM (#2, 12-1)
READY TO JAM is a DRF Best Bet (Ron Gierkink). | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 3:25
Track: Gulfstream (6th Race)
Horse: TECHNO MUSIC (#2, 6-1)
TECHNO MUSIC was buried on the rail in his debut and then ran evenly. This barn is 21% with their second time starters and 12% when adding first time blinkers. Added half furlong can only help. – Scott Ehlers | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 4:13
Track: Woodbine (7th Race)
Horse: LAST DAWN (#4, 12-1)
LAST DAWN faded to fourth after vying for the lead when switching to the Tapeta in his second race off the bench and could be primed for an overdue score. He finished second to the likes of Loose Wire and Classic Mo Town on the Tapeta last fall. – Ron Gierkink | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 5:00
Track: Del Mar (1st Race)
Horse: SOUTH BAY (#3, 4-1)
Not sure if SOUTH BAY is cranked up for her debut, but the 2yo filly gets the nod in this maiden turf sprint. Her dam was a turf runner who won her career debut on dirt; the first runner from the dam finished second in her debut. 'BAY is by Omaha Beach, whose debut 2yos have won at a higher-than-average 17 percent. – Brad Free | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 5:04
Track: Saratoga (10th Race)
Horse: LOOK FORWARD (#3, 8-1)
LOOK FORWARD has yet to break through with a fast race, but she is undefeated sprinting, and her effort in that Grade 2 over this distance two back is better than the figure might suggest as she battled on a fast pace from the start, put her early rivals away, and went on to a convincing win while giving the closers no chance; she is 2 for 2 going from route to sprint on dirt so far; cuts back again after a game try going nine furlongs where she denied next-out Grade 1 winner Scottish Lassie (99 Beyer) second. – Mike Beer | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 5:11
Track: Gulfstream (9th Race)
Horse: GUILDENSTERN (#8, 10-1)
GUILDENSTERN is feeling great. He gets a better pace today than of late as we count multiple speed horses. This gelding is only a 4YO so further improvement is more likely than not. – Scott Ehlers | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 5:41
Track: Saratoga (11th Race)
Track: HIGHLAND FALLS (#3, 8-1)
With Mindframe an expected scratch from the Whitney, wanted to look outside the likely favorites for a wagering opportunity. HIGHLAND FALLS (#3, 8-1) improved steadily through the first part of 2024 while clearly appreciating getting distance to work with, and he broke through in a Grade 1 on this track when taking the race to a speedy rival on a fast pace right from the start; got in a nice prep off the bench handling overmatched rivals without having to get down to serious business; steps back up and stretches back out with the tactical speed to land the right kind of trip, and he will be a fair price. – Mike Beer | Get PPs for this race
Post Time: 6:02
Track: Del Mar (3rd Race)
Horse: LAMMAS (#8, 6-1)
LAMMAS is a DRF Best Bet (Brad Free). | Get PPs for this race