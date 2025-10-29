Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint kicks off the action with packed starting gate
The 14-race action of the Breeders’ Cup kicks off Friday with the Juvenile Turf Sprint, a wide-open, five-furlong affair for both 2-year-old colts and fillies. This year’s race drew a packed starting gate of 12, with five on the also-eligible list.
Started in 2018, the Juvenile Turf Sprint was dominated early by American-based runners, as they were able to out-foot their European counterparts. Trainer Todd Pletcher won the first and then was followed by three in a row by Wesley Ward. However, since then, the Europeans have figured this race out, winning the last three.
This year’s race features a European morning-line favorite, in True Love, who’s listed at 7-2 from post 9. That skeptical favoritism is a nod to the talent of the field but also the uncertainty that True Love can handle this sharp, short trip.
Trained by Aidan O’Brien, True Love was a last-out winner of the six-furlong, Group 1 Cheveley Park. She’s made two starts at five furlongs, finishing second in her debut and a victory in the Group 2 Queen Mary at Royal Ascot. True Love, who gets Wayne Lordan aboard, is certainly the horse to beat but she may be up against it with this shorter trip.
O’Brien also sends out Brussels from the rail and Mission Central from post 7. Brussels, who gets Christophe Soumillion aboard, has just a maiden win to his record but is Group 1-placed and ran well at five furlongs last out. Mission Central is a bit behind on class but has some early speed that could be dangerous
Havana Anna has finished behind True Love twice but may be better suited for this trip. Trained by O’Brien’s son Donnacha, Havana Anna was second in the Cheveley Park but does hold two victories over five furlongs. Gavin Ryan will ride from post 8 with odds of 6-1.
The American contingent is of course led by Ward, who sends out the highly-regarded Schwarzenegger. On debut at Saratoga, Schwarzenegger sprinted out to a lead and looked home free before tiring badly and finishing second. Ward then ran the $950,000 purchase in the Indian Summer at Keeneland, where Schwarzenegger held off Obliteration, who breaks from post 5 for Steve Asmussen, and Rogue Legend, also trained by Ward but stuck on the also-eligible list for Friday.
Schwarzenegger could be in trouble if he has company up front. At 5-1 on the morning line, John Velazquez rides from post 11.
Directly to his outside in post 12 is Lennilu, a speed filly with a serious upset chance. Trained by Patrick Biacone, Lennilu won the Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies at Gulfstream Park, earning a spot in the Queen Mary. She finished third, 1 3/4 lengths behind True Love in that race, which featured a strong field. She returned stateside with a dirt stakes win then won a turf stakes last out, both at Gulfstream. In both of those races, she appeared to settle better from just off the lead. Luis Saez is booked to ride at 8-1 on the morning line.
Another American filly with upside is Cy Fair, trained by George Weaver. Cy Fair won on debut at Saratoga then came up just short in the Bolton Landing at Saratoga. Last out, she came from farther back to win the five-furlong Algonquin at Woodbine. Irad Ortiz Jr. is booked to ride from post 10. Weaver also entered the filly Royal Testament, a stakes winner who will break from post 3 with Flavien Prat aboard.
European trainer Charlie Appleby, who won this race in 2022, entered Military Code off a second-place finish in the Roses Stakes at York. He appears a cut below his fellow Europeans but if the pace heats up, Military Code will come with a late run. William Buick rides the Godolphin homebred from post 2.
Trainer Miguel Clement will look for his first Breeders’ Cup win since taking over for his late father Christophe. Clement will send Intricate Spirit, winner of the Grade 3 Futurity at Aqueduct, from post 6 with Joel Rosario aboard.
European trainer James Owen will also look for his first win with Aspect Island from post 4, with Frankie Dettori aboard.
Later Than Planned, Should’ve, Bobrovsky, Rogue Legend, and Bacio comprise the also-eligible list and would need a scratch to get in.
The Juvenile Turf Sprint is set as race 6 with a post time of 5:45 p.m. Eastern.
