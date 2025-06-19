Canterbury Park: Sushi Man set for stakes debut in Canterbury Derby
Fresh off an impressive maiden victory in his turf-racing debut, Sushi Man looks like the one to beat in the Canterbury Derby, one of three $50,000 turf stakes Saturday night at Canterbury Park.
Sushi Man had made four starts on dirt for trainer Coty Rosin before breaking through on the Canterbury Park turf June 11, scoring a 7 1/4-length victory in a maiden race for Minnesota-breds. Harry Hernandez rode Sushi Man for the first time that day and retains the mount.
Sushi Man drew the outside post in a field of seven 3-year-olds for the one-mile Canterbury Derby and likely will try to secure an early lead. Having pulled away in the stretch of his maiden victory, he appears well equipped to get the extra half a furlong of Saturday’s race.
Sushi Man is the 2-1 morning-line favorite, and Rosin strikes at a 23% clip with turf runners, with a return on investment of $3.70 on the average $2 win bet.
The highest speed figure in the field on turf belongs to Canyon Streak, who won a maiden race for Texas-breds by 7 1/2 lengths at Sam Houston in March. Last out, the son of top turf sire Kitten’s Joy won a first-level allowance for statebreds by a head after that race was rained off the turf and moved to a sloppy main track.
Homie, undefeated in two starts as a juvenile, will make his sophomore debut but shows several gaps in his work pattern and may need a race. Trainer Larry Rivelli hits with 19% of his runners coming off layoffs of 180 days or more, but the ROI on those runners is only $1.34 for every $2 bet.
- The one-mile Lady Canterbury Stakes drew a field of eight fillies and mares, including 5-2 favorite Cupids Crush. The 5-year-old mare has won five of her nine turf starts but hasn’t raced since finishing last of eight in the Mardi Gras Stakes at Fair Grounds in March.
Trained by McLean Robertson, Cupids Crush turned in a bullet workout June 15 at Canterbury, sizzling five furlongs in 58 1/5 seconds.
At 5-1 on the morning line, Retired Kathy might offer value. The 4-year-old daughter of Firing Line has won two straight – an optional claimer on the Tampa Bay Downs grass in March, followed by the Lady Slipper Stakes on Canterbury’s main track June 7.
● The Brooks Fields Mile drew a field of seven horses ages 3 and up, including the top four finishers from an optional claimer June 1 on Canterbury’s turf course. Kennebec, an 8-5 morning-line favorite for Saturday, powered clear for a 1 1/2-length victory in that race, with Tonka Warrior, Fearless Soldier and Half Brother chasing him home.
The field also includes Saline River, the runner-up to Kennebec in the Cotton Fitzsimmons Handicap at Turf Paradise in March.