Daily Racing Form Playbook for Sunday October 12th: The Best Horse Races of the Day
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Gulfstream, Woodbine, Laurel, Santa Anita, and Keeneland.
Post Time: 2:42 ET
Track: Woodbine (4th Race)
Horse: SILENT BALLERINA (#3, 6-1)
SILENT BALLERINA has worked well from the gate and the pole and is bred to be quick. Leading rider Hernandez has the call for a trainer who's 1 for 24 with first-timers over the past five years ($2.05 ROI). – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:56 ET
Track: Laurel (6th Race)
Horse: CHRISTMAS SPIRIT (#4, 5-1)
CHRISTMAS SPIRIT will return from a summer break on dirt for Trombetta after three straight starts on turf; the gelding hasn't done much on any surface just yet, but he has been racing against stronger competition as well and has earned Beyers that fit in this field; Trombetta knows how to pick his spots. – Patrick Moquin | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:08 ET
Track: Keeneland (5th Race)
Horse: BAIL US OUT (#7, 8-1)
BAIL US OUT is a DRF Best Bet (Marcus Hersh). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:04 ET
Track: Gulfstream (7th Race)
Horse: JUNCTION ROAD (#6, 5-1)
JUNCTION ROAD comes in fresh off a series of nice works over the Tapeta and on main and a late running sort who might just catch some legit pace to run at with GENERAL LEDGER in the lineup. – Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:48 ET
Track: Woodbine (8th Race)
Horse: BAAEED ALYNNA (#7, 6-1)
BAAEED ALYNNA has worked impressively and should be dangerous in this $125K stakes if he breaks alertly from the tricky outside post. Good first-out trainer KA sent out four first-timers in non-graded stakes during the last five years and only one of them missed the board. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:16 ET
Track: Keeneland (9th Race)
Horse: CHASING FREEDOM (#12, 8-1)
I liked CHASING FREEDOM to win his career debut at Kentucky Downs last month, but Chasing Freedom didn't feel like racing. Antics, more pre-race antics, and eventually scratched. Guessing that stuff has generally been ironed out - guessing. He remains, as before, the first foal to race from the crack turf sprinter Into Mystic. Video of the Oct. 5 KEE drill shows a colt full of life, ready - belatedly - to get the party started. – Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:39 ET
Track: Gulfstream (10th Race)
Horse: LET'S DANCE AGAIN (#7, 6-1)
LET'S DANCE AGAIN comes off best yet from a Beyer standpoint capturing N2L condition. Steps up but likely to get back on favorite surface unless weather improves in the finale. Can take another despite the hike. – Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 8:04 ET
Track: Santa Anita (9th Race)
Horse: NO CAP (#5, 6-1)
This N1X filly-mare route is not strong. It is a good spot for stretch-out sprinter NO CAP to wire the field. Front-running turf-sprint winner last out vs. Cal-breds, and proven on dirt, NO CAP is the speed of the field in the first route of her career. If she can stay the trip, she can steal it. – Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race
Meet DRFai - Your Horse Racing Personal Assistant. Got a question about a race? Need help picking a winner? DRFai delivers instant, expert-level answers to all your handicapping questions. Try it now at chat.drf.com