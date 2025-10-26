Daily Racing Form's Horse Racing Playbook for Sunday, October 26, 2025
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Belmont at the Big A, Woodbine, Laurel, and Santa Anita.
Post Time: 1:10 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (1st Race)
Horse: PERFECT TWIRL (#2, 5-1)
PERFECT TWIRL went for $150k after a 10.1 breeze in June. Filly by the versatile Twirling Candy is the first foal from this dam, who won twice sprinting on dirt in her career; this is the female family of major Grade 1-winning dirt horses Unrivaled Belle and Unique Bella; Kimmel is underrated with first-time starters. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 1:35 ET
Track: Woodbine (2nd Race)
Horse: AUDAX MINOR (#6, 6-1)
AUDAX MINOR is seeking his third victory in a row in this $25K non-three tilt after beating $10K maidens and $15K non-two stock. He's worked thrice leading up to this engagement and can keep his roll going. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:20 ET
Track: Laurel (9th Race)
Horse: GREAT IDEA (#4, 4-1)
GREAT IDEA is a clearly top choice in this field after the gelding fired home to just miss in a turf sprint stakes on Maryland Million Day; not only did he earn a 90 Beyer there, but he came up just short behind two of the hottest turf sprinters in the region; impossible to ignore as he steps back down to face this group. – Patrick Moquin | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:46 ET
Track: Belmont at the Big A (8th Race)
Horse: BEAUTIFUL CRAZY (#2, 15-1)
BEAUTIFUL CRAZY made her career debut as a 2yo sprinting on the turf, and she ran well in that spot while making a game run at the favored winner after briefly being blocked in the stretch; she was given class relief in the two starts off the trainer change earlier this year, on a different surface, but the wins were convincing and the debut suggests that switching back to the grass is no issue. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:01 ET
Track: Santa Anita (3rd Race)
Horse: MBAGNICK (#4, 9-2)
MBAGNICK is a DRF Best Bet (Brad Free). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:05 ET
Track: Gulfstream (5th Race)
Horse: GRANKA (#5, 6-1)
GRANKA is a DRF Best Bet (Scott Ehlers). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:22 ET
Track: Laurel (11th Race)
Horse: THE COMMACK KID (#7, 4-1)
THE COMMACK KID ran against much tougher in his February debut at Fair Grounds for Stidham and picked up a 69 Beyer for running well behind tougher competition; he did not race again until September, when he got rained off the turf and did little running at Delaware; he's back on the turf now, giving him an ideal chance to build on his previous turf form in a much softer spot at Laurel. – Patrick Moquin | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:43 ET
Track: Woodbine (10th Race)
Horse: SPRUNG LOOSE (#7, 12-1)
SPRUNG LOOSE was stuck in traffic on the far turn while in the midst of his rally before ending up third in a $25K non-two tilt Oct. 10. He could hit the board as a longshot in this tougher spot with the capable Alderson retaining the mount. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race