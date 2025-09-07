Daily Racing Form's Horse Racing Playbook for Sunday, September 7, 2025
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Gulfstream, Woodbine, Del Mar, and Monmouth.
Post Time: 12:50 ET
Track: Gulfstream (1st Race)
Horse: STEADY FLO (#2, 8-1)
STEADY FLO popped and stopped in her debut all while getting needed race experience. Team Bennett are 26% with their second time maidens and 22% with their maiden claimers. Just because this horse showed speed in her debut doesn't mean she has to have the front end. Good horses just find a way and we think this filly is just that. – Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 1:25 ET
Track: Kentucky Downs (1st Race)
Horse: DESPERATE DREAMS (#5, 10-1)
No workout video. A new sire with no proven track record. A trainer who ran a couple first-time-starting 2yos at KD back in 2021. Yet I'm still taking a shot (very much so) with DESPERATE DREAMS. The race absolutely looks open for a surprise - what's really to recommend the shorter prices? All four posted works are fast by the training center's standards. And at least mildly interested to note HOFer J Velazquez takes the mount. Trainer P Lobo generally been very successful with debut runners. – Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 1:32 ET
Track: Gulfstream (2nd Race)
Horse: CHIMUELO (#2, 12-1)
CHIMUELO is by a 20% debut sire (2YO's only) and a 17% debut turf sire (all starters). His dam was un-raced. Both sibs beat winners (lone turf is 1-0-0-0). Works are perfect and we like this barn with their turf runners. Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 1:40 ET
Track: Woodbine (2nd Race)
Horse: CONN SMYTHE (#2, 8-1)
CONN SMYTHE prevailed in a front-end battle before weakening late to second when favored on the drop to this $25K maiden class on the inner turf Aug. 17. He could put it all together here off the Tharrenos claim with Munger back aboard. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 1:50 ET
Track: Monmouth (3rd Race)
Horse: THREE CAPTAINS (#7, 8-1)
THREE CAPTAINS is a DRF Best Bet (Kenny Peck). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:25 ET
Track: Woodbine (5th Race)
Horse: FIRE AND WINE (#4, 8-1)
FIRE AND WINE didn't show much in a trio of maiden special excursions and the drop to OS/$40K maiden company could be just what the doctor ordered. A four-wide trip on the turn didn't help his chances any most recently in a turf experiment on the roomy main course. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:52 ET
Track: Monmouth (7th Race)
Horse: X Y PRIME (#9, 6-1)
X Y PRIME was in a tough spot for his turf debut, which came in a deep AN1X on the Haskell undercard, but he did well to finish only six lengths behind the winner, earning a representative figure; likely to benefit from the experience and now picks up leading rider Paco Lopez, who is not only the leading rider overall here but he also tops all jockeys with 34 wins from 108 races on this turf course (31%). – Kenny Peck | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:21 ET
Track: Kentucky Downs (8th Race)
Horse: CREVALLE D'ORO (#10, 8-1)
CREVALLE D'ORO sold at auction last month for $225K and drops from creditable stakes showings at WO back into allowance company three races after clearing her N2X condition. The trainer, L Robson, is not based at Woodbine, so the horse is pretty much brand new to her barn. She claimed Nantasket Beach for $20K earlier this year and the horse won three of his next four, including a stakes-class allowance score at CD. Might be just good enough for an upset. – Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 6:28 ET
Track: Kentucky Downs (10th Race)
Horse: QUIET STREET (#5, 8-1)
QUIET STREET is a DRF Best Bet (Marcus Hersh). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 9:41 ET
Track: Del Mar (11th Race)
Horse: UNCLE HAPPY (#8, 8-1)
UNCLE HAPPY moves up in class to N1X turf mile after winning a relatively fast restricted claiming turf mile. The gelding's figures compare favorably to this field, he has tactical speed and a finishing kick, and he wins races (4 for 10). New trainer Leonard Powell is 5-for-19 first off the claim the past five years; 'HAPPY figures for a pace-pressing trip. – Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race
Meet DRFai - Your Horse Racing Personal Assistant. Got a question about a race? Need help picking a winner? DRFai delivers instant, expert-level answers to all your handicapping questions. Try it now at chat.drf.com