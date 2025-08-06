DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Thursday, August 7, 2025
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Saratoga, Del Mar, Colonial Downs, and Woodbine.
Post Time: 1:28 ET
Track: Colonial Downs (6th Race)
Horse: GREEN SCREEN (#5, 6-1)
GREEN SCREEN is an intriguing runner out of Motion's barn, as the colt has been working well at Fair Hill and seems to be prepared to try the turf here; wire Oscar Performance has solid numbers with debuting runners and turf sprinters, giving this colt every reason to do some running if he has it in him. – Patrick Moquin | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:52 ET
Track: Saratoga (4th Race)
Horse: ALLURING ANGEL (#6, 9-2)
ALLURING ANGEL is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Beer). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:43 ET
Track: Woodbine (2nd Race)
Horse: RUNAWAY MAXI (#7, 3-1)
RUNAWAY MAXI is dropping sharply from $25K to this light $10K contest and may have found a group that he can beat. Regular rider Campos is 4 for 27 at the meet for this live barn. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:44 ET
Track: Saratoga (9th Race)
Horse: CANDYTOWN (#10, 8-1)
CANDYTOWN bumped into a good one and had to settle for second in his career debut, while running very well in his own right; was back on grass last time, where he moved forward and won convincingly in the end, while appearing to have more to give under the wire; tough post but he has been tactical, so far. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 6:19 ET
Track: Saratoga (10th Race)
Horse: SOHO NIGHTS (#7, 8-1)
SOHO NIGHTS was looking to stretch out on the grass off the layoff last time; got rained off and wound up chasing a dominant, wire-to-winner winner to no avail while settling for second, well clear of the rest; has plenty of pedigree on the bottom to suggest that she could move up on this surface. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 6:35 ET
Track: Del Mar (4th Race)
Horse: TARIFF (#7, 7-2)
TARIFF is a DRF Best Bet (Brad Free). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 7:37 ET
Track: Del Mar (6th Race)
Horse: MR. LEASURE (#6, 6-1)
In a wide-open N3L starter turf route, last-out N2L winner MR. LEASURE gets the call to post his second upset of the meet. It is true he benefitted from a perfect ground-saving trip to win by only a neck against easier last out, but the gelding seems to have learned to harness his speed and kick late. With a win over the local turf, and improving form, 'LEASURE can win right back, perhaps at generous odds again. – Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race
