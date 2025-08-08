DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Friday, August 8, 2025
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Saratoga, Colonial Downs, and Woodbine.
Post Time: 1:45 ET
Track: Saratoga (2nd Race)
Horse: EPITAPH (#2, 8-1)
EPITAPH made an easy lead before posting a clear-cut debut win over this course and distance as a 2yo, then finished a good third in a Grade 3 in his second start; tried stakes company again after that, then made his next four starts either routing or on synthetic; getting significant class relief for this with dirtied-up form. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:00 ET
Track: Monmouth (1st Race)
Horse: VEKOMA KID (#8, 9-2)
VEKOMA KID makes his third start of the form cycle after being beaten less than a length in his first start at this level in late June. The $140,000 OBS has not lived up to expectations, but should have enough speed early to hold on late with jockey Samy Camacho jumping aboard for the first time. – Scott Shapiro | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:10 ET
Track: Woodbine (3rd Race)
Horse: DREAM ON BABY (#2, 8-1)
DREAM ON BABY raced wide throughout while closing for second when cutting back from seven to five furlongs in his second straight start at this bottom $7.5K class June 27. He's worked twice since and looks inviting in this 5 1/2-furlong tilt. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:39 ET
Track: Saratoga (7th Race)
Horse: APALTA (#1, 7-2)
APALTA is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Beer). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:49 ET
Track: Woodbine (8th Race)
Horse: MAY AND JUNE (#8, 6-1)
MAY AND JUNE couldn't keep up with a streaking Sunday's Well last time when that rival graduated by nine lengths with an 89 Beyer, the highest posted by a 3yo at Woodbine this year. The half-brother to champion sprinter Patches O'Houlihan should be much more effective in this considerably easier $25K maiden claimer. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 6:18 ET
Track: Saratoga (10th Race)
Horse: WICKED IMPROBABLE (#8, 6-1)
WICKED IMPROBABLE was the lone first-time starter in the field in his debut last month, and he looked green while getting outrun early in that spot, before making an outside run around the final turn and then carrying on gamely through the stretch in a useful run; well-bred colt can improve quickly with that experience behind him. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 7:00 ET
Track: Colonial Downs (7th Race)
Horse: HOLY ALIMONY (#7, 8-1)
HOLY ALIMONY will try another sprint after breaking his maiden at Belterra Park in June, coming from just off the pace to win a $15,000 maiden special weight; the competition might have been light, but it was encouraging to see him handle the distance before taking this next try for West, who is highly adept at preparing runners for turf sprints; the gelding handled the Colonial turf well enough last year, so this could be a spot for improvement. – Patrick Moquin | Get Past Performances for this race
