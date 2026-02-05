DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Friday, February 6, 2026

Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com .

DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Gulfstream, Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs, Santa Anita, and Fair Grounds.

Post Time: 12:14 ET

Track: Aqueduct (2nd Race)

Horse: JUST KATHERINE (#1, 5-1)

JUST KATHERINE has taken a look at the longer Ladies both times that nine-furlong race has been carded recently, though she might be better suited to this shorter distance. She just missed in a Grade 2 over this track and trip as a 4yo, then turned back again to win an allowance race here at the end of that campaign with an 88 Beyer; second off the layoff, turning back again. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race

12:44 ET

Post Time:

Track: Aqueduct (3rd Race)

Horse: CELTIC PRINCE (#8, 8-1)

CELTIC PRINCE is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Beer). | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 12:50 ET

Track: Gulfstream (2nd Race)

Horse: CAJUN GOLD (#6, 10-1)

CAJUN GOLD is a new gelding that gets a weight break and has speed. Oh, he can stalk and or pass runners if needed. Works are steady and this gelding has run well off the bench before. – Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 2:29 ET

Track: Oaklawn (5th Race)

Horse: CACTUS CHARLIE (#7, 7-2)

CACTUS CHARLIE is a DRF Best Bet (Mary Rampellini). | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 2:50 ET

Track: Gulfstream (6th Race)

Horse: SPIRITED BOSS (#7, 10-1)

SPIRITED BOSS is reunited with Lasix where she is 3 for 3 when getting said diuretic. This filly is bred to love the turf and goes for a barn that we like when it comes to the green (team D'Angelo). Form cycle hints at better and we like Egan up. Oh, last race came back key when 2 of 2 returned to win with figs of 79 and 83. – Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:09 ET

Track: Tampa Bay Downs (6th Race)

Horse: KING REIGERT (#8, 12-1)

KING REIGERT lost his best chance when he hopped at the start last time, as though he wasn't completely left behind the field he was forced to race well off the early leaders, and that's not his best game; he was also off the board in his first start vs. winners but he was caught up in a duel through decent early splits in that race, and he can rebound today given a clean start and a stalking trip behind the speeds. – Kenny Peck | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:15 ET

Track: Fair Grounds (4th Race)

Horse: NATIONAL ECLIPSE (#4, 8-1)

NATIONAL ECLIPSE is a DRF Best Bet (Marcus Hersh). | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 4:09 ET

Track: Tampa Bay Downs (8th Race)

Horse: SEEKING UNITY (#1, 6-1)

SEEKING UNITY makes his first start since the summer, when he was shelved following a dull effort and a voided claim, but while that the layoff is a red flag it is encouraging that he's not in for a tag for this return; he's been training well enough for this and the barn does well with horses off this type of freshening (17%, $8.15 ROI). – Kenny Peck | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 4:23 ET

Track: Gulfstream (9th Race)

Horse: AIR FORCE CRUISING (#4, 7-2)

AIR FORCE CRUISING is a new Tapeta horse. He has good speed and comes in fresh which should sharpen said speed that much more. This horse won when last seen returning off a layoff. Works are well spaced. – Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 4:52 ET

Track: Aqueduct (11th Race)

Horse: GREEK GODDESS (#5, 10-1)

GREEK GODDESS is a homebred out of Kaz Hill's mare Behrnik's Bank, a multiple stakes-winning sprinter who was also quite precocious - she won the first two starts of her career by a combined 31.5 lengths, while earning Beyers of 88 and 94; debuts for a trainer who is 7 for his last 32 (22%) with first-time starters, with a $4.00 ROI. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 5:02 ET

Track: Santa Anita (4th Race)

Horse: RESEMBLANCE (#2, 4-1

The $2 pick six begins with a $52k carryover; this is the first leg. RESEMBLANCE is the call in a competitive $16k claiming dirt mile. He won both recent starts at this level; his pressing style should translate to a cozy trip right just off the speed. He defeated four of these last out and was claimed by meet-leading trainer Doug O'Neill. – Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 5:40 ET

Track: Oaklawn (11th Race)

Horse: STRATEGIC RISK (#9, 9-2)

The versatility STRATEGIC RISK brings into the Southwest makes him appealing. He won the Smarty Jones over some of these on the front end last month, but before that came from off the pace to take the In Reality division of the Florida Sire Stakes at Gulfstream Park. He seems like one who can adapt to whatever pace scenario might unfold, while he's also appealing as a two-time stakes winner at this distance. – Mary Rampellini | Get Past Performances for this race

