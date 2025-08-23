DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Saturday, August 23, 2025
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Saratoga, Woodbine, Gulfstream, and Monmouth.
Post Time: 11:10 ET
Track: Saratoga (1st Race)
Horse: QUIET POWER (#4, 5-1)
QUIET POWER is by Tapit with a female family that is full of turf - the dam was versatile enough to win on all three surfaces, over three different distances, and she is a sister to Grade 1-winning turf router Imaginig; this colt is a half-brother to three turf winners for Shug, who is 5 for his last 13 with 2yo first-time starters routing on turf at Saratoga (38%, $7.72 ROI) - with another in that sample finishing second in a photo at odds on 8/1. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 12:40 ET
Track: Gulfstream (1st Race)
Horse: CASH DUE (#7, 5-2)
CASH DUE has run back to back Beyer tops and did so when 1st and 2nd time going two turns. Now he puts four races together and goes from inside posts to the outside. Why is this horse often double digits? – Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race.
Post Time: 3:14 ET
Track: Monmouth (6th Race)
Horse: ROZAY SUMMER (#4, 4-1)
ROZAY SUMMER ran a strong race for the place when last under these conditions, three back, and that closing effort was even better than it looks on paper when considering that was a speed-favoring main track; the fact that that sprint proved to be a key race (the first and third-place finishers both returned to win next time out, with respective Beyers of 66 and 53), only adds to the appeal. – Kenny Peck | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:35 ET
Track: Gulfstream (6th Race)
Horse: LAW OF ONE (#8, 6-1)
LAW OF ONE is a DRF Best Bet (Scott Ehlers). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:42 ET
Track: Monmouth (7th Race)
Horse: BIG Z OG (#3, 6-1)
BIG Z OG has impressed in his turf sprints, and that includes his latest, when he switched to this slightly longer distance; he's at his best when he's able to take back off the pace and make one run and there are a couple of confirmed speeds to his inside and out, which should lead to a favorable set up. – Kenny Peck | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:03 ET
Track: Woodbine (6th Race)
Horse: LUDICROUS (#5, 6-1)
LUDICROUS is a DRF Best Bet (Ron Gierkink). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:47 ET
Track: Gulfstream (8th Race)
Horse: FREAKY NEEKS (#1, 8-1)
FREAKY NEEKS is by a 31% debut sire (all sire stats are for 2YO's only). His dam went 9-0-1-2 and earned 8K. Three of four sibs won and all three beat winners (84K, 139K, and 34K). Works are fine but rail draw for a debut going short is a bit of bad luck. – Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:36 ET
Track: Saratoga (12th Race)
Horse: BISHOPS BAY (#2, 6-1)
BISHOPS BAY hasn't sprinted since a nice effort on debut was back in early 2023, though he earned to the top figure of his career in a one-turn mile two starts back, and he has the kind of speed that tends to play over shorter distances; has much to prove stepping up to the top level for the first time, but he was cut out to be a nice horse from the start, and he has proven to be a fighter in the stretch; can make his presence felt if able to keep pace early on the cut back. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 6:27 ET
Track: Woodbine (10th Race)
Horse: MEDIA SENSATION (#7, 6-1)
MEDIA SENSATION wasn't far behind a razor-sharp winner last time when sixth in a 1 1/4-mile starter/optional claimer. He was previously third in a Tapeta route at this level and this third start of his form cycle could be a peak one. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 6:50 ET
Track: Saratoga (14th Race)
Horse: CATHOLIC EDITION (#9, 5-1)
CATHOLIC EDITION took a rating hold and stayed wide while looking green, before finishing up with interest in the debut at this level; endured a much tougher trip behind an impressive winner last time, and ran well again; blinkers on looking to put it all together in start number three. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
