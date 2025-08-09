DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Saturday, August 9, 2025
Post Time: 12:50 ET
Track: Monmouth (1st Race)
Horse: SURPRISE PACKAGE (#2, 5-1)
SURPRISE PACKAGE aims to make it two wins in a row after springing the upset in a maiden claimer run over this course and distance last month. The son of Gift Box comes in off back-to-back career best Beyers, including a lifetime top 70 last out and should get a favorable ground saving trip under jockey Samuel Marin. – Scott Shapiro | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:03 ET
Track: Colonial Downs (5th Race)
Horse: BARBADIAN RUNNER (#8, 9-2)
BARBADIAN RUNNER is a hard-knocking gelding who always seems to fire his shot, as he did to finish second in a state-certified stakes at Colonial last month; he was the favorite that day and lost to an improving runner, and his defeat in the Delaware Derby before that was against an overwhelming rival; he's stretching back out to a mile, the distance for his two most recent wins, and the early pace in this race should set up well for his trademark closing kick; he'll be a handful in the stretch. – Patrick Moquin | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:46 ET
Track: Saratoga (5th Race)
Horse: SHOW TIME (#7, 5-1)
Unclear why SHOW TIME has spent so much of his career going long, but he has posted three of his four career wins around one turn, including a pair of wins sandwiching a start here last summer where he faced tougher; won again last time when cut back to a one-turn mile; returns to NY at the right level with tactical speed. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:45 ET
Track: Colonial Downs (8th Race)
Horse: WITTY (#1, 6-1)
WITTY should get an ideal setup in this field, even if all those last-out Ellis Park runners end up scratching; the gelding nearly pulled it off in this race last year and clearly appreciated the surface at Colonial, which is encouraging for a runner that seems a little finicky about the grass underneath him; the rail could pose problems here, but with some many runners going out ahead of him, he should get a nice early position with ground to make up late. – Patrick Moquin | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:55 ET
Track: Saratoga (7th Race)
Horse: SKY'S NOT FALLING (#8, 30-1)
SKY'S NOT FALLING shipped to NY to try stakes company last November while in good form, but wound up bleeding and was vanned off after the race; wonder if that has been an ongoing issue, as he has sprinted almost exclusively in stakes company despite arguably having form routing on grass; third off the layoff with a top effort that makes him a contender here at a big price. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:03 ET
Track: Gulfstream (7th Race)
Horse: FULANITO (#6, 8-1)
FULANITO has speed and loves a shortened sprint. He won two and four back and that bodes well for today. Beaten favorite angle applies if you like that. – Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:45 ET
Track: Monmouth (9th Race)
Horse: CONSULTANT (#4, 6-1)
CONSULTANT makes his first start off the claim for trainer Jose Delgado. Delgado claimed this Maryland-bred out of a similar spot on July 19 where he was a well beaten sixth. Delgado though is certainly capable of moving this gelding up evidenced by his 4 for 15-record over the last two years with first off the claim runners. He gets a rider upgrade to Samy Camacho and should get a fast pace to chase. I like his chances. – Scott Shapiro | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:00 ET
Track: Del Mar (1st Race)
Horse: TRIPLE DIAMONDS (#6, 4-1),
TRIPLE DIAMONDS off two months since ITS A CINCH defeated him at Santa Anita, can turn the tables on his rival in this N1X turf sprint for 3yos. A lively pace scenario might compromise ITS A CINCH, while TRIPLE DIAMONDS is an off-the-pace runner whose style suits the likely race flow. He also likes the Del Mar turf, having won his debut here in November. – Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:14
Track: Gulfstream (9th Race)
Horse: VALIANT HOPE (#3, 12-1)
VALIANT HOPE is a DRF Best Bet (Scott Ehlers). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:50
Track: Gulfstream (10th Race)
Horse: COPERNIUM (#8, 6-1)
COPERNIUM won his 2YO debut even though this barn often takes their time with debut types. They are 22% when returning a horse between 61 and 180 days. What if this gelding has matured since last being seen in May? Works are perfect. Win rider keeps the faith and we like this outside draw. – Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 6:17
Track: Saratoga (11th Race)
Horse: LIMES DON'T LIE (#2, 5-1)
LIMES DON'T LIE is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Beer). | Get Past Performances for this race
