DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Saturday, January 24, 2026

DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Gulfstream, Santa Anita, Tampa Bay Downs, and Fair Grounds.

Post Time: 2:04 ET

Track: Gulfstream (7th Race)

Horse: COPPOLA (#11, 9-2)

COPPOLA is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Welsch). | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:30 ET

Track: Santa Anita (1st Race)

Horse: THE OLD NINE (#1, 9-2)

THE OLD NINE is a DRF Best Bet (Brad Free). | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 4:15 ET

Track: Fair Grounds (6th Race)

Horse: CLEARSUGAR (#5, 8-1)

CLEARSUGAR is a DRF Best Bet (Marcus Hersh). | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 4:35 ET

Track: Tampa Bay Downs (9th Race)

Horse: CRUMLIN LAD (#4, 9-2)

CRUMLIN LAD was competitive against much tougher during the fall at Woodbine than what he's meeting in this $25K starter allowance. The stretch-out from five-eighths to a mile might be in his wheelhouse. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 4:54 ET

Track: Gulfstream (12th Race)

Horse: CABO SPIRIT (#8, 8-1)

CABO SPIRIT never runs a poor one and exits one of his best yet in the San Gabriel to close ou his 6yo campaign. Projects to be loose on the lead again in this spot, might get brave, not look back again especially if course favoring speed types by this point of the card. – Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 5:15 ET

Track: Fair Grounds (8th Race)

Horse: ORIZZONTE (#8, 5-1)

ORIZZONTE hasn't raced since May, and I don't care. He actually breezed without running again through July 5, hit the work tab again Oct. 18, meaning he was not long out of training and kept some degree of fitness. That 10/18 drill began a long, strong string of breezes - Orizzonte has worked 5f eight times now! He's clearly the best dirt horse in the race, and his dam, Brownie Points, while a graded-stakes horse on dirt probably was even better on turf. Her offspring, headed by Synchrony, have preferred grass, and this horse - a bargain $25K auction buy - might follow in their hoofprints. – Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 5:34 ET

Track: Santa Anita (5th Race)

Horse: SHANE'S THE BRAINS (#5, 6-1)

Maiden 3yos fillies race a mile and one-eighth on turf, the call to upset is likely pacesetter SHANE'S THE BRAINS. She returns to turf after setting the pace and tiring two months ago in a dirt route that already produced three next-out winners. 'BRAINS adds Lasix and blinkers, she figures to make the lead, and can take these gate to wire. Speed has been good this meet at a mile and one-eighth on turf: six races, two gate-to-wire winners, two winners from second position. 'BRAINS is the one they must catch. – Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 5:39 ET

Track: Gulfstream (13th Race)

Horse: FULL SERRANO (#3, 12-1)

expected to move well forward off disappointing showing in defense of title in the BC Dirt Mile when finishing behind the likes of Nysos and Goal Oriented, winners of the Pincay and Malibu in their subsequent starts. Forced very fast pace that day then exited race with a foot abscess per connections. Has trained extremely well since the outing, returns to nine furlongs, a distance at which he ran the red hot Nevada Beach to a close decision in the G1 Goodwood. Well posted for local bow. Could prove bit of an upset threat at best. – Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 5:45 ET

Track: Fair Grounds (9th Race)

Horse: BONAFIDE (#7, 8-1)

Pick your steep class-dropper in this $12.5K maiden dirt route. I'll side with BONAFIDE, who showed at least a little something on dirt before improving -- somewhat - in three grass starts. Fresh for this and the FG main track drills look suggestive. – Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race

