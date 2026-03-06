DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Saturday, March 7, 2026

Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com .

DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Gulfstream, Aqueduct, Fair Grounds, Tampa Bay Downs, Oaklawn, and Santa Anita.

Road to the Derby | Daily Racing Form

Post Time: 1:42 ET

Track: Aqueduct (2nd Race)

Horse: BELLAMY (#5, 9-2)

BELLAMY is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Beer). | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 2:03 ET

Track: Santa Anita (2nd Race)

Horse: RAGTIME SIZZLE (#3, 6-1)

RAGTIME SIZZLE is appealing as a consistent performer with a nice foundation of races. – Mary Rampellini | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 2:57 ET

Track: Tampa Bay Downs (6th Race)

Horse: EL CHISPAZO (#7, 8-1)

EL CHISPAZO cuts back to a sprint, and while his best recent figures were earned in routes he has done well when sprinting in the past; certainly has high speed but he has also proven he can rate, especially in shorter races, and that versatility should ensure he's a in a good spot regardless of how the race flow develops. – Kenny Peck | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:15 ET

Track: Aqueduct (5th Race)

Horse: FARM TEAM (#7, 10-1)

FARM TEAM was convincing while winning on the drop three starts back, as he was forced to back out of some early traffic before making a wide run around the turn, and then closing down a clear leader late; ran even better winning his next start over a wet track with a new Beyer top; perfectly drawn as he ships in to make his NY debut for a hot barn. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:46 ET

Track: Aqueduct (6th Race)

Horse: SHADYSIDE (#2, 6-1)

SHADYSIDE looked like she needed the career debut when outrun early, then improved to win her next start over a wet track; won again early last year before missing time, and she ran well in each of her first two starts back without winning; was against a track that was favoring the inside last time, and can easily rebound – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:58 ET

Track: Tampa Bay Downs (8th Race)

Horse: TECHSTAR (#10, 6-1)

TECHSTAR's latest is easy to forgive, as she was overmatched in the Sandpiper Stakes, and she is clearly a better fit back in with maidens; she draws widest but she has high speed and she is the one they'll have to catch. – Kenny Peck | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 4:21 ET

Track: Gulfstream (8th Race)

Horse: ANY MOMENT (#2, 6-1)

ANY MOMENT re-unites with Edgard under whom he ran second behind gate to wire winner, this tag, in '25 finale. Returns to preferred surface as well. Should get good trip chasing likely pace of Breezy Bella. – Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 5:00 ET

Track: Tampa Bay Downs (10th Race)

Horse: DANDONA (#5, 6-1)

DANDONA is a DRF Best Bet (Kenny Peck). | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 5:10 ET

Track: Oaklawn (8th Race)

Horse: WORLD FAIR (#2, 6-1)

WORLD FAIR brings some productive company lines into what will be his third start at the meet. Both of the winners from the races he competed in this season came back to score in their next starts. – Mary Rampellini | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 5:35 ET

Track: Tampa Bay Downs (11th Race)

Horse: THE PUMA (#8, 8-1)

THE PUMA is a maiden but he is a threat to win the Tampa Bay Deby if he gets the right trip, as his Beyers put him in the mix and he comes off a deceptively good effort in the Sam F Davis; there is speed to his inside and out and that should mean he's well set up, with a stalking trip just off the pacesetters allowing him to get the jump on the closers. – Kenny Peck | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 5:36 ET

Track: Santa Anita (6th Race)

Horse: CAPTAIN SHREVE (#10, 5-1)

This MSW sprint for 3yos is stacked; a case can be made for most including a half-dozen firsters. CAPTAIN SHREVE already raced twice, and ran well both: runner-up behind San Felipe (race 8) contender Secured Freedom, and runner-up to San Felipe starter Potente. 'SHREVE finished more than three clear of third last out; he has speed and an outside post. – Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 5:45 ET

Track: Fair Grounds (9th Race)

Horse: INDIGO WOODS (#6, 8-1)

INDIGO WOODS is a DRF Best (Marcus Hersh). | Get Past Performances for this race