DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Saturday, November 15, 2025

DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Aqueduct, Del Mar, Gulfstream, Laurel, and Woodbine. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com .

Post Time: 11:40 ET

Track: Aqueduct (1st Race)

Post Time: Ivy Girl (#2, 7-2)

Ivy Girl went two turns in the debut, and she had little shot to impact the runaway leaders of that race while finishing a clear third; the dam posted both career wins routing on dirt, and she has produced several multiple-winning foals already; best guess in a murky maiden claimer with very little dirt form to go on. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 12:00 ET

Track: Laurel (1st Race)

Post Time: Shear Magic (#3, 3-1)

Shear Magic has always been sharper on turf and finally got two races in a row on the surface in August and September, breaking his maiden at Colonial before a game third against winners at Laurel; the gelding earned a career-best 65 Beyer despite fading in the late stages last time, and a little class relief should do the trick in his second try against winners for a highly successful turf sprint trainer. – Patrick Moquin | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 1:10 ET

Track: Aqueduct (4th Race)

Post Time: SCOPE (#6, 7-5)

SCOPE is a DRF Best Bet. (Mike Beer) | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 1:49 ET

Track: Gulfstream (4th Race)

Post Time: Guys Trip (#8, 3-1

Guys Trip nearly matched career best Beyer Fig despite engaging in near race long speed duel last time but should find himself loose on the front end if away cleanly with this group. May not look back if able to relax a bit more on front end. – Mike Welsch| Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 2:25 ET

Track: Laurel (6th Race)

Post Time: Gogo Chanel (#3, 4-1) )

Gogo Chanel has been in eerily consistent form since she returned in May, stringing together six straight races with Beyers between 71 and 73; those performances haven't always been enough to win, but she was in against much tougher in her last two starts and ran solidly under the circumstances; this class relief could be very handy for the hard-knocking mare. – Patrick Moquin | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 2:33 ET

Track: Woodbine (4th Race)

Post Time: Trevally (#5, 5-2)

Trevally (#5, 5-2) had a three-wide trip over a rail-favoring track last time when a distant/chalky second. That was his first start in four months and the son of Blame is continuing his slide down the value ladder to $25K for his second start with Lasix. – Ron Geirkink | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:09 ET

Track: Aqueduct (8th Race)

Post Time: Long Pour (#2, 2-1)

Long Pour improved quickly out of a sloppy debut to win his second start with an 82 Beyer; had to settle for second in each of his first two starts in this condition while bumping into stakes-quality rivals National Identity and Man in Finance; might be in the right spot this time. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:17 ET

Track: Gulfstream (7th Race)

Post Time: Vladislav (#3, 5-1)

Vladislav as good as any in this wide open mix that brings together the majority of the field who contested seventh race here on Oct. 25. Was hung wide that day while returning from an extended vacation and figures to move forward with that race under his belt. Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 6:12 ET

Track: Woodbine (7th Race)

Post Time: Veery (#7, 4-1)

Veery (#7, 4-1) lost all chance last time when she missed the break in the restricted Eternal Search Stakes. The need-the-lead type is tagged for the first time this year in this allowance-optional claimer and could make all the running if she gets away cleanly. – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race

