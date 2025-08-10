DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Sunday, August 10, 2025
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Saratoga, Del Mar, Gulfstream, Monmouth, and Woodbine.
Post Time: 12:50 ET
Track: Monmouth (1st Race)
Horse: CHILI BILLY (#9, 9-2)
CHILI BILLY stretches out to two-turns after an underwhelming debut going 5.5-furlongs over this turf course. The effort was forgivable though since trainer Lindsay Schultz is not one to crank her runners at first asking. Plus, this gelding not only got off to a slow start, but was up against it from a race shape perspective. The fact Paco Lopez returns to ride only adds to the case for my top choice in the opener. – Scott Shapiro | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 1:23 ET
Track: Gulfstream (2nd Race)
Horse: CHACARERA (#2, 8-1)
CHACARERA tried tougher in her first two starts and beat half the field home in both. She broke last in her return try and then was shuffled back. She puts races together for the first time and we have a new pilot today in Ferrer. – Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:14 ET
Track: Saratoga (3rd Race)
Horse: INNATE (#2, 9-2)
Considering how well INNATE ran in his career debut in Ireland, which was followed by a stakes race routing in his stateside debut, it was somewhat surprising to see him as the longest shot on the board last time, even with the long layoff in play; he looked ready to go in that race while making the lead and then holding separate challengers around the turn and in the stretch to prevail; already a nice fit here, and he still has room to improve. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:28 ET
Track: Saratoga (5th Race)
Horse: ESSENTIAL COFFEE (#5, 4-1)
ESSENTIAL COFFEE is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Beer). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:07 ET
Track: Saratoga (6th Race)
Horse: THE CRAFTSMAN (#2, 15-1)
THE CRAFTSMAN goes long for the first time after two sprints, and he is bred to get better with added ground; thought he ran an underrated race with the surface switch last time while rallying late to gain ground, before galloping out well past the wire; right back at the same level for the stretch out. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:52 ET
Track: Gulfstream (9th Race)
Horse: FULLY ENTITLED (#6, 6-1)
FULLY ENTITLED is a DRF Best Bet (Scott Ehlers). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:24 ET
Track: Gulfstream (10th Race)
Horse: REFINED HONOR (#3, 6-1)
REFINED HONOR is 2 for 2 going two turns. He won his only start on this grass which came two back. Win rider keeps the faith, and Team Orseno are 20% with their horses that won last out. – Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 6:33 ET
Track: Del Mar (4th Race)
Horse: RE ARMED JON (#4, 4-1)
Based on his highly rated debut victory in a maiden-50 turf sprint, RE ARMED JON can make it two-for-two while moving up in class to starter allowance. 'JON looks like the speed of the field; front-runners have dominated turf sprints this summer. Solid work pattern, they'll have to catch him to beat him – Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 9:03 ET
Track: Del Mar (9th Race)
Horse: ALERAMO (#2, 5-1)
ALERAMO drops from MSW to maiden-50 for the first time in the U.S., her close fourth on the DMR course last September ranks among the top efforts by any in this field. The MSW-to-MCL turf route angle is a high-percent move by trainer Michael McCarthy: 11-for-32 (34 percent) the past five years. – Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race
