DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Sunday, August 17, 2025
Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Saratoga, Del Mar, Woodbine, Gulfstream, and Monmouth.
Post Time: 1:24 ET
Track: Gulfstream (2nd Race)
Horse: MUSTANG BAY (#11, 6-1)
MUSTANG BAY just ran better on the class dip but had to work for the win at 2 to 5. New barn is 1 for 2 off the claim. We like the furlong cut back more than anything as this gelding got a 74 Beyer going this distance only three back. He draws outside which is another plus. – Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 1:37 ET
Track: Woodbine (2nd Race)
Horse: SYMPATICO (#5, 6-1)
SYMPATICO is a DRF Best Bet (Ron Gierkink). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:41 ET
Track: Woodbine (4th Race)
Horse: EGBERT WHO (#8, 8-1)
EGBERT WHO has worked encouragingly for a trainer who can have one ready. The son of superb speed/debut sire Reload is a half-brother to four winners, including Deputy Daddy ($77K). – Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:13 ET
Track: Monmouth (8th Race)
Horse: DENYING (#5, 4-1)
DENYING makes his third start off the claim for trainer Patrick McBurney after being off of a pair of slow paced races dating back to late June. The pace should be honest in this first-level allowance, which gives the son of Black Stash a significant shot of running this field down late under jockey Melissa Iorio. – Scott Shapiro | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:46 ET
Track: Gulfstream (8th Race)
Horse: TALL STORY (#9, 8-1)
TALL STORY is a DRF Best Bet (Scott Ehlers). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:45 ET
Track: Saratoga (9th Race)
Horse: REAL SAVVY (#5, 3-1)
REAL SAVVY was against the track when rained off to the wrong surface in his debut here last summer; got to turf at the end of the meet and moved forward, but was only second-best that day to the filly Scythian, who returned to win a Grade 2 in her next start; Prat took no prisoners in that maiden win when last seen, going right to the top and dominating maidens; lands in a good spot if ready off the bench with Lasix on for the first time. – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 8:33 ET
Track: Del Mar (8th Race)
Horse: MAN CHILD (#3, 12-1)
MAN CHILD cuts back to a sprint after a troubled sixth in a route on opening day of the meet. 'CHILD broke from an outside post, lost ground, and his right rein broke. Yet he was still in contention at the eighth pole before fading. Most of his best recent races have been sprints; he benefits by the cutback. – Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race
