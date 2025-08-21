DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Thursday, August 21, 2025
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Saratoga, Colonial Downs, and Canterbury.
Post Time: 1:28 ET
Track: Colonial (6th Race)
Horse: GLOBAL SENSATION (#6, 10-1)
GLOBAL SENSATION tried the turf last time out at Evangeline Downs and wasn't quite as strong as he typically is on dirt, though he still handled himself well in that stakes try; his form on dirt has been exceptional this year and he has had success in Kentucky before, so there are no concerns about class here either; with the right pace in front of him, he might get the trip. -Patrick Moquin | Get Past Performances for this race.
Post Time: 2:52 ET
Track: Saratoga (4th Race)
Horse: NEW MATTHEW (#2, 8-1)
NEW MATTHEW is a DRF Best Bet - Mike Beer |Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:27 ET
Track: Saratoga (5th Race)
Horse: FONZI ANGEL (#3, 10-1)
FONZI ANGEL sat back off the pace sprinting on dirt in her debut, then put in a game late finish to pass some horses in a start that looked a lot like a prep; bred for turf and distance, and she switches surfaces and stretches out in distance right away. -Mike Beer | Get past performances
Post Time: 3:56 ET
Track: Colonial Downs (11th Race)
Horse: KAKES ARROW (#3, 7-2)
– KAKE'S ARROW is a DRF Best Bet - Patrick Moquin | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:10 ET
Track: Saratoga (8th Race)
Horse: BRAGANZA (#4, 12-1)
BRAGANZA was first back from the layoff in that last one when landing in a fast race and failing to get involved behind a wire-to-wire winner; more concerned that she seemed to have lost her early speed in her two prior starts, as failing to get position out of the chute here if difficult to overcome; comeptitive with her good race, and this is a good distance for her. -Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 6:19 ET
Track: Saratoga (10th Race)
Horse: APERITIF (#10, 6-1)
APERITIF was away from the firmer inside paths when rallying into a wire-to-wire winner in her turf debut; had to steady a bit early, then got in tight at the top of the stretch, before finishing gamely once again last time; not far behind two of her main rivals based on that last one as she seeks a clean trip from the outside post. -Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 7:55 ET
Track: Woodbine (6th Race)
Horse: CANDID CANDACE (#10, 6-1)
CANDID CANDACE is a DRF Best Bet - Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 8:24 ET
Track: Woodbine (7th Race)
Horse: BRAVO KATE (#1, 6-1)
BRAVO KATE couldn't handle the boys last time when fourth on the Tapeta and is back on her preferred turf here on the inner course against her own sex. Hernandez retains the mount and the hot journeyman was aboard for her Dec. 5 triumph. -Ron Gierkink | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 8:34 ET
Track: Canterbury (6th Race)
Horse: MIDCAT (#5, 4-1)
MIDCAT is a new route horse. Or is he a new turf horse? How about a bit of both? He didn't get the best of starts last out and for young horses that can be a big deal. Quinonez returns and he knows this colt. Race flow is average so this guy won't be that far off the early leaders. He makes only his 8th start so his upside is best. -Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 10:04 ET
Track: Canterbury (9th Race)
Horse: LLOYDS LOGIC (#3, 6-1)
LLOYDS LOGIC is feeling great and now puts three races together. This horse is still improving as a 5YO and is good on any surface. Tactical speed helps the trip while this barn is 18% going turf to dirt. They are 18% in routes and 24% with their allowance runners. -Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race
