DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Saratoga, Colonial Downs, and Canterbury.
Post Time: 1:57 ET
Track: Colonial (4th Race)
Horse: HASTEN (#10, 9-2)
HASTEN is DRF Best Bet. – Patrick Moquin | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 2:20 ET
Track: Saratoga (3rd Race)
Horse: MR. J. (#9, 8-1)
MR. J. was bumped back to last and was not rushed early in his debut sprinting on dirt; he had no chance with that dominant, blowout winner anyway, but he did put in a late run in that spot to just miss getting up for third; bred to handle both turf and added distance as he seeks improvement out of that useful first run - Mike Beer | Get Past Performances
Post Time: 3:26 ET
Track: Saratoga (5th Race)
Horse: ZEUS LIGHTNING (#5, 30-1)
ZEUS LIGHTNING is a DRF Best Bet – Mike Beer | Get Past Performances
Post Time: 5:07 ET
Track: Saratoga (8th Race)
Horse: SKY’S NOT FALLING (#8, 10-1)
SKY’S NOT FALLING is capable sprinting and routing but this might be his best distance, and he is a good gate horse with handy speed, which tends to give his rider options; logically spotted to make his third off the layoff after returning in a sprint on synthetic, and then getting in over his head in a Grade 2 last time. -Mike Beer | Get Past Performances
Post Time: 6:45 ET
Track: Canterbury (2nd Race)
Horse: LEMON SOHN (#1, 3-1)
LEMOND SOHN (#1, 3-1) is a DRF Best Bet – Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances
Post Time: 7:15 ET
Track: Canterbury (4th Race)
Horse: IT’S BOBS BUSINESS (#3, 9-2)
IT’S BOBS BUSINESS just needs some early encouragement from Santiago to find the front end and prove troublesome to run down. That try two back would fit nicely. Perhaps a good sod wasn't to this guy's liking last out but it does help the price today. For the third start in a row, this guy draws the 3 hole. If he goes off at 3-1 and wins then watch out. -Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances
Post Time: 9:15 ET
Track: Canterbury (7th Race)
Horse: MAGOO (#1, 9-2)
MAGOO was right there at the 1/8th pole in his return try and simply tired some late. He returns right on time and does so for team Mac who are 22% second off this type of layoff. This horse will be forwardly placed from the rail and that should mean a good trip. Jock switch to G Rod is another plus. -Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances
Meet DRFai - Your Horse Racing Personal Assistant. Got a question about a race? Need help picking a winner? DRFai delivers instant, expert-level answers to all your handicapping questions. Try it now at chat.drf.com