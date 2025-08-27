DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Saratoga, Colonial Downs, and Canterbury.
Post Time: 2:55 ET
Track: Colonial (6th Race)
Horse: KENNEL CLUB (#8, 8-1)
KENNEL CLUB has been racing way, way over his head for the better part of a year and naturally struggled in three tough spots at Lone Star to kick off his 4-year-old campaign; last year, he was also disrespected on the tote board in the midst of a three-race winning streak, so he clearly doesn't shy away from comparable rivals; switching into Caramori's barn has landed him in a reasonable spot here at Colonial; interesting wild card. -Patrick Moquin | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:26 ET
Track: Saratoga (5th Race)
Horse: SOLUTIONS (#5, 6-1)
SOLUTIONS ran well in his debut sprinting on dirt when contesting the pace in a race that was won by a closer; showed speed again when sent long on turf last time; looks well-spotted returning to dirt and cutting back. -Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:55 ET
Track: Colonial (8th Race)
Horse: MADDY R (#10, 4-1)
MADDY R is a DRF Best Bet -Patrick Moquin | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:30 ET
Track: Colonial (9th Race)
Horse: MAGICA (#9, 4-1)
MAGICA (#9, 4-1) just missed in her debut at Delaware last time out, closing fast to come up short by less than a length; Motion has had a lot of trouble at the Colonial meet so far, but this filly showed a lot in that debut and should take care of business here. -Patrick Moquin| Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:07 ET
Track: Saratoga (8th Race)
Horse: BLANCHETT (#1, 7-2)
BLANCHETT is a DRF Best Bet - Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:44 ET
Track: Saratoga (9th Race)
Horse: HONOR THE NUMBERS (#7, 10-1)
HONOR THE NUMBERS is by an underrated turf sire, and is the first foal from a dam who won her turf debut before retiring early; breezing right along for Giangiulio, who hasn't had many chances with first-time starters, but she knows what she is doing. -Mike Beer| Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 6:10 ET
Track: Canterbury (1st Race)
Horse: GO LEE ANN GO (#5, 5-1)
gets good race flow and runs for a high percentage barn that is 22% going turf to dirt and 20% route to sprint. This filly wants to pass runners and that is going to be even easier with this cut back to seven panels. -Scott Ehlers|Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 7:40 ET
Track: Canterbury (4th Race)
Horse: SUPREME DOMINANCE (#1, 5-1)
SUPREME DOMINANCE is a DRF Best Bet - Scott Ehlers | Get Past Performances for this race
Meet DRFai - Your Horse Racing Personal Assistant. Got a question about a race? Need help picking a winner? DRFai delivers instant, expert-level answers to all your handicapping questions. Try it now at chat.drf.com