DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Thursday, August 28, 2025
Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com.
DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Saratoga, Woodbine, Gulfstream, and Monmouth.
Post Time: 2:26 ET
Track: CNL 5th
Horse: POINTILLISM (#1, 4-1)
POINTILLISM has a lot to offer for Motion here, even if that trainer hasn't had the best meet at Colonial so far; sire Blue Point is off to a rocking start at stud, sending out five debut winners in his first 17 starters to hit the track; the dam is also completely pointed to the turf and the filly has been working forwardly for a trainer that doesn't always send them out with intent; so much to like. -Patrick Moquin | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:05 ET
Track: KD 4th
Horse: FREEDOM SPEAKS (#1, 12-1)
This really seems like a race to hunt a longer price since the shorter ones all come with serious questions - routers cutting back, short sprinters stretching out, fillies who seem to have lost their form. FREEDOM SPEAKS should at least get to her 12-1 morning line, and while inside draws are not great going 6 1/2 at this track, one of her three wins came after she broke from the rail. Another one of those three wins - in the Music City Stakes at Kentucky Downs. Granted, that was 2022, but proven KD form carries a lot of weight. -Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:53 ET
Track: SAR 6th
Horse: R U BLUFFING (#4, 8-1)
R U BLUFFING is a Broman homebred by a 13% juvenile debut sire, and she is a full-sister to speedy dirt sprint stakes winner Mischief Lady (3 for 5 in her career sprinting on dirt); Kimmel does excellent work with first-time starters. ABSOLUTE SMOKE looked good breezing 10-flat in April before selling for $125k; her dam was a stakes winner on dirt, and she has dropped several multiple winners already; Duggan 16%, $2.24 ROI with first-time starters sprinting on dirt. -Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 3:59 ET
Track: CNL 8th
Horse: ATLAST (#5, 8-1)
ATLAST earned a 90 Beyer for his performance in a stakes at Monmouth in June, but Motion went a step too far when he brought him to Woodbine earlier this month; he started slow in that race and never got going, which can be attributed to any number of factors; the French-bred has not won a race since April 2024, but this is his softest spot in awhile. -Patrick Moquin | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:28 ET
Track: SAR 7th
Horse: HEEERE'S JOHNNY (#2, 10-1)
HEEERE'S JOHNNY put in a nice finish from far behind in his short sprint career debut when rained off the grass; landed in a tracking-trip behind a moderate pace when stretched out last time, and he once again finished up well after front-running Final Score, who was sprinting home; this might not be the spot, but well-bred colt clearly has some talent, and he will be a price in here. -Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 4:48 ET
Track: KD 7th
Horse: THESHERIFFISNEAR (#6, 6-1)
THESHERIFFISNEAR is a DRF Best Bet. | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 5:03 ET
Track: SAR 8th
Horse: SPUN (#9, 20-1)
SPUN is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Beer). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 6:00 ET
Track: DMR 6th
Horse: SEVERE CLEAR (#2, 4-1)
The pick six begins with a bottom-class dirt mile, $12.5k maiden-claiming fillies and mares. SEVERE CLEAR looks best of a weak lot. Claimed for $20k from a midpack finish, the class drop off the claim makes sense considering her sixth-place finish. Based on figures, 'CLEAR is the "least slow" in the lineup. -Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 6:12 ET
Track: SAR 10th
Horse: QUITE CONTINENTAL (#10, 12-1)
QUITE CONTINENTAL ran well up here last summer for Linda Rice when winding up in tight between horses while trying to rally in the stretch; won her next start fair and sqaure while racing right up on the pace throughout before prevailing in a stretch duel, and was re-claimed by Rice; she never looked comfortable and was allowed to fall back out of contetion when last seen before the layoff; better than that, and she can go with these horses if ready off the bench. -Mike Beer | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 6:31 ET
Track: KD 10th
Horse: NINEELEVENTURBO (#3, 12-1)
NINEELEVENTURBO might be 8 but has been carefully managed and looked in his 2025 comeback, the Wickerr, like the same horse he was last year. That horse lost this race by a head and did so after leading, which was very strange, since the gelding never sets the pace. He finished strongly, too, nearly holding off an in-form Irish Aces. -Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 7:05
Track: KD 11th
Horse: MONTADOR's (#4, 8-1)
No replay of MONTADOR's last start because a horse fell during it - he fell, in the judgement of the stewards, because Montador cut him off, which led to a DQ, which led to Montador remaining eligible for this $170K maiden race. Nearly a year gap between debut and second start - which just means, as far as I'm concerned, that the horse is fresh and still unexposed. -Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 7:30 ET
Track: DMR 6th
Horse: CAN'T SLEEP (#7, 4-1)
CAN'T SLEEP is a DRF Best Bet (Brad Free). | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 8:30 ET
Track: DMR 8th
Horse: DRULINER (#4, 9-2)
DRULINER is ready to stretch out and win this turf mile for 2yo Cal-bred maiden fillies after a pair of respectable dirt sprints. She broke last and closed from tenth to fourth in her debut, then improved a bunch second time out. -Brad Free | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 8:52 ET
Track: RP 5th
Horse: FOREVER SAFE (#8, 7-2)
FOREVER SAFE was second against similar last out and since the race shows a sharp half-mile work. -Mary Rampellini | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 10:16 ET
Track: RP 8th
Horse: IZATIZ (#6, 5-1)
IZATIZ was second last out to Too Much Kiki, who is the reigning Texas-bred of the Year. For the effort, IZATIZ earned what ranks as this field's best last-race Beyer Speed Figure. -Mary Rampellini | Get Past Performances for this race
Post Time: 10:44 ET
Track: RP 9th
Horse: WITHOUT A TRACE (#2, 3-1)
WITHOUT A TRACE ran a big race in defeat last out, when beaten a half-length for everything. The start came at this distance and for the effort, he earned a strong Beyer Figure of 91. -Mary Rampellini | Get Past Performances for this race
