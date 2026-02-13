DRF's Horse Racing Playbook for Saturday, February 14, 2026

Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com .

DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Gulfstream, Aqueduct, Tampa Bay Downs, and Fair Grounds.

Post Time: 1:18 ET

Track: Aqueduct (3rd Race)

Horse: REDACTED (#4, 10-1)

REDACTED faced a much tougher field going a mile when back from a layoff to make his NY debut last time; had some excuses along the way while holding competitive form out of town throughout 2025; drops and cuts back with enough speed to keep in range from the start. – Mike Beer

Post Time: 2:05 ET

Track: Laurel (5th Race)

Horse: CATATUMBO (#10, 8-1)

CATATUMBO will make his first start off a short layoff for Maldonado, who is dropping the gelding in class at a suspect time; the 7-year-old is coming off a dreadful effort in a starter/optional claiming race on Dec. 13, which snapped a streak of solid finishes against better runners; that can be taken as a concerning sign, but when he last tried this $7,500 claiming level on Nov. 8, he closed fast to finish second by a head with a 71 Beyer; that would play here if he gets back to business. – Patrick Moquin

Post Time: 2:14 ET

Track: Aqueduct (5th Race)

Horse: MO ATTITUDE (#7, 7-2)

MO ATTITUDE is a DRF Best Bet (Mike Beer).

Post Time: 2:20 ET

Track: Gulfstream (5th Race)

Horse: ALWAYS READY (#5, 9-2)

ALWAYS READY is a new face to the category and a question mark making Tapeta bow but perhaps with enough of a class edge to run down the leaders on turn back to this distance. – Mike Welsch

Post Time: 2:29 ET

Track: Oaklawn (3rd Race)

FIVE O' SOMEWHERE (#1, 10-1)

FIVE O' SOMEWHERE might be tough to contain if he runs back to the 92 Beyer Speed Figure he popped two races back at CD. As for the race he exits, the winner put up a Beyer of 107. – Mary Rampellini

Post Time: 2:42 ET

Track: Aqueduct (6th Race)

Horse: DIVINE LEADER (#2, 9-2)

DIVINE LEADER posted a pair of front-running wins with competitive figures during a limited 2025 campaign, including an easy victory over this track before the layoff; has used the waiver while facing tougher in both starts since returning, and took a nice step in the right direction last time when only weakening in the late stages after being conservatively ridden early on. – Mike Beer

Post Time: 3:48 ET

Track: Tampa Bay Downs (8th Race)

Horse: BLACKMAIL (#2, 7-2)

BLACKMAIL was a close 2nd over this course two back, and though he threw a clunker in his latest despite the addition of Lasix he has every right to improve with the move back to Tampa, at the same level as the runner-up finish; tactical speed and inside post should ensure he's well spotted from the start. – Kenny Peck

Post Time: 4:09 ET

Track: Laurel (9th Race)

Horse: BLUE KINGDOM (#1, 4-1)

BLUE KINGDOM is a DRF Best Bet (Partick Moquin).

Post Time: 4:49 ET

Track: Tampa Bay Downs (10th Race)

Horse: WORKS FOR ME (#4, 12-1)

WORKS FOR ME was sharp before he was shelved last summer and he makes his return in a competitive Turf Dash Stakes but he may be good enough if ready for trainer Joseph Lee; he's at his best when able to stalk the leaders and make one run and that positional speed could be the difference, as there is a fair amount of one-dimensional pace in this field. – Kenny Peck