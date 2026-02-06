Since 1894, Daily Racing Form has been the most trusted source of horse racing news and information, making horseplayers better bettors by cashing more tickets. Here is a free daily playbook – something hardcore horseplayers and casual observers can reference to get informed of each day’s action. DRF Past Performances (PPs) can be accessed at DRF.com .

DRF handicappers share their plays for the day, including best bets, for racing at Gulfstream, Tampa Bay Downs, Santa Anita, and Fair Grounds.

Post Time: 12:10 ET

Track: Tampa Bay Downs (1st Race)

Horse: AMERICAN UNITY (#2, 10-1)

AMERICAN UNITY gets back on the turf and his best recent figures on this surface give him strong credibility; he'll be looking to make the last run but there appears to be ample speed to set him up, and he should be a square price. – Kenny Peck | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 1:10 ET

Track: Tampa Bay Downs (3rd Race)

Horse: INTO IT (#4, 5-1)

INTO IT has speed but can also rate, and that versatility should enable him to work out a good trip regardless of how the race flow develops; he faded after prompting a quick pace in his latest but given a better set up he should be capable of running to his best figures, which are good enough to win this. – Kenny Peck | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 1:20 ET

Track: Gulfstream (3rd Race)

Horse: JAKER (#4, 6-1)

JAKER flashed good gate speed only to bog down late near the rail exiting 10 week layoff first off the Saffie J claim. Switch to Tapeta obviously a question mark but expect to see this one on or with lead a long ways in this spot. – Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 1:41 ET

Track: Tampa Bay Downs (4th Race)

Horse: ADMIRAL HOPPER (#5, 12-1)

ADMIRAL HOPPER is a DRF Best Bet (Kenny Peck). | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 2:32 ET

Track: Oaklawn (4th Race)

Horse: SAN SIRO (#2, 6-1)

SAN SIRO has recency on the returning SANDMAN and also is moving back into the overnight ranks after a run of seven consecutive stakes starts. He's further appealing as one who invades from Fair Grounds, as locals lost more than week of training in recent times at the hands of Winter Storm Fern. – Mary Rampellini | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 3:15 ET

Track: Fair Grounds (4th Race)

Horse: ALLNIGHT MOONLIGHT (#1, 9-2)

ALLNIGHT MOONLIGHT is a DRF Best Bet (Marcus Hersh). | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 4:45 ET

Track: Fair Grounds (7th Race)

Horse: SEA TO SKY (#5, 5-1)

Would assume turf-bred SEA TO SKY winds up in this race, her dirt debut in her 11th start, because she has shown something training on the main track. And really, if she comes close to transferring her form across surfaces, she'll win at a fair price. Competitive with some pretty good horses in the two starts with blinkers. – Marcus Hersh | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 5:18 ET

Track: Gulfstream (11th Race)

Horse: C K WONDER (#5, 6-1)

C K WONDER has been away but training forwardly for his return and might just catch enough pace to be along off the bench. FAST TOWN dons shades for local bow, another training forwardly, may ultimately prove one to catch. – Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race

Post Time: 5:48 ET

Track: Gulfstream (12th Race)

Horse: CALL ME PRECIOUS (#10, 15-1)

Trainer Brian Lynch has been dominating turf racing here all season and today's finale might be no exception. While Wine on Sunday looks the better of the two Lynch entrants on paper, CALL ME PRECIOUS will be a much better price and has been working even up with the favorite prepping for this. Should trip out well from the outside. – Mike Welsch | Get Past Performances for this race